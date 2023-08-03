Thirteen injured after man in South Korea rams car onto sidewalk, stabs pedestrians

A man in South Korea rammed his car into a sidewalk then went on a stabbing spree injuring at least 13 people.

A local news agency reported that one person had died.

Authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist act and a suspect was arrested at the scene.

At least 13 people were injured in South Korea when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk and then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people near a subway station in the city of Seongnam.

Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department, said on Thursday at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle. Police did not confirm whether any were in serious condition.

However, the Newsis agency reported that at least one victim in the incident has died.

Police were questioning an unidentified suspect who was arrested at the scene.

In response to the attack, the National Police Agency said it would hold an online meeting later on Thursday with regional police chiefs to discuss ways to deal with stabbings and other attacks against random targets.

Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said authorities were treating the incident as a "terror act" and described it as an indiscriminate attack on civilians but did not elaborate on the motives.

The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded.

A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on July 21.



They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record that was not specified was arrested. The motivation behind the attack was not immediately clear.

Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul's Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male but did not share his personal details. Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition.



