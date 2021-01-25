This day 'started all of our people being murdered' - Indigenous Australians protest celebrations

Australia is facing increased pressure to change the date of its "Australia Day" celebrations.

The day marks the date the British fleet arrived in 1788 to start a penal colony, but for Indigenous people it reinforces a legacy of mistreatment.

The push to change the date of 26 January celebrations has never been stronger, with protests growing in size every year.

SYDNEY – As Australia prepares for its national day of festivities on 26 January, Indigenous woman Rita Wright will be protesting the celebrations at a march in Sydney.

Australia Day marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements.

For Wright, holding national celebrations on the highly sensitive date reinforces a legacy of mistreatment of Indigenous people. She said the date of the national holiday should be changed.

"I always thought Captain Cook owned this land and not the Aboriginal people," said Wright, referring to the British explorer who mapped Australia's eastern coastline in 1770, paving the way for the establishment of the colony.

Wright said:

But as I got older and stronger I was so proud that I'm Aboriginal.

Snatched off the street at the age of two and re-homed at a church mission, Wright, of the Muruwari people from Australia's east, is part of the Stolen Generation, a dark era in the continent's history.



She said she was forced to sleep in a chicken coop at the mission as a child.

'It's pretty disgusting'

Artist and Darug woman, Leanne Watson, said:

This is the day that started all of our people being murdered, our children being stolen, our land being stolen and for people to celebrate it, it's pretty disgusting.

The life expectancy of Indigenous Australians is eight years shorter than for non-Indigenous people and they are over-represented in prison, government statistics showed.



The 26 January debate remains highly emotive in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told journalists last week that the day represents how far the country has come since the fleet arrived.



"It wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either," he said.

Morrison also criticised a decision by cricket authorities to no longer refer to 26 January as "Australia Day".

The Australian leader last month amended the national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free" amid calls to recognise its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.