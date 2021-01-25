25 Jan

add bookmark

This day 'started all of our people being murdered' - Indigenous Australians protest celebrations

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australia is facing increased pressure to change the date of its "Australia Day" celebrations.
  • The day marks the date the British fleet arrived in 1788 to start a penal colony, but for Indigenous people it reinforces a legacy of mistreatment.
  • The push to change the date of 26 January celebrations has never been stronger, with protests growing in size every year.

SYDNEY – As Australia prepares for its national day of festivities on 26 January, Indigenous woman Rita Wright will be protesting the celebrations at a march in Sydney.

Australia Day marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements.

For Wright, holding national celebrations on the highly sensitive date reinforces a legacy of mistreatment of Indigenous people. She said the date of the national holiday should be changed.

"I always thought Captain Cook owned this land and not the Aboriginal people," said Wright, referring to the British explorer who mapped Australia's eastern coastline in 1770, paving the way for the establishment of the colony.

Wright said: 

But as I got older and stronger I was so proud that I'm Aboriginal.

Snatched off the street at the age of two and re-homed at a church mission, Wright, of the Muruwari people from Australia's east, is part of the Stolen Generation, a dark era in the continent's history.

She said she was forced to sleep in a chicken coop at the mission as a child.

'It's pretty disgusting'

The push to change the date of 26 January celebrations has never been stronger, with protests growing in size every year.

Artist and Darug woman, Leanne Watson, said:

This is the day that started all of our people being murdered, our children being stolen, our land being stolen and for people to celebrate it, it's pretty disgusting.

The life expectancy of Indigenous Australians is eight years shorter than for non-Indigenous people and they are over-represented in prison, government statistics showed.

The 26 January debate remains highly emotive in Australia.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt
Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt (C) receives applause during an oath-taking ceremony at Government House in Canberra on 29 May 2019.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told journalists last week that the day represents how far the country has come since the fleet arrived.

"It wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either," he said.

Morrison also criticised a decision by cricket authorities to no longer refer to 26 January as "Australia Day".

The Australian leader last month amended the national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free" amid calls to recognise its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Aboriginal teens were illegally tear gassed in Australian juvenile jail, court rules
Australia still struggling to improve Aboriginal lives, report says
Thousands protest 'Invasion Day' on Australia's national day
Read more on:
australiahuman rights
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1893 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 918 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.24
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.50
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.11)
Gold
1851.42
(-0.21)
Silver
25.39
(+0.26)
Platinum
1086.00
(-0.45)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2321.00
(-0.03)
All Share
64010.02
(-0.85)
Top 40
58884.66
(-0.88)
Financial 15
11744.97
(+1.69)
Industrial 25
87424.87
(-1.62)
Resource 10
61777.66
(-0.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo