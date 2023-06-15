22m ago

Share

'This is my home': Homeless refugees fight the elements despite far-right Irish backlash

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Salman Akahel, 23 years old, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sits in the tent where he is living located at the refugee camp outside the Irish Governments International Protection Office, in Dublin City centre.
Salman Akahel, 23 years old, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sits in the tent where he is living located at the refugee camp outside the Irish Governments International Protection Office, in Dublin City centre.
PHOTO: Paul Faith, AFP


  • Asylum seekers are living on the street in Ireland.
  • They have faced a backlash from far-right figures.
  • Nearly 1 400 asylum seekers have been left homeless.

Unzipping a tent in a damp alleyway behind Ireland's International Protection Office, Salman Akahel reveals a sleeping bag, a pillow and a thin, white blanket to protect him from the hard concrete.

"This is my home," the 23-year-old asylum seeker from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan told AFP.

On what was his sixth day in Ireland, he was living in one of 50 tents clustered around the Dublin agency processing international protection claims.

The camp, which first appeared in the centre of Dublin in March, is unprecedented in size - a very public indication of the homelessness crisis among asylum seekers that has gripped Ireland.

It has also coincided with a far-right backlash against new arrivals seeking sanctuary.

READ | 'Extensive rescue operation is under way': 17 migrants dead, 100 rescued as ship sinks off Greece

Akahel's journey from Afghanistan and across Europe took over two years, he said - and he has already faced prejudice and shouted threats in the few days he has spent in the Irish capital.

He said:

All the time, there's problems.

Since late January when government accommodation was overwhelmed, 1 393 asylum seekers have been left homeless - some for up to 10 weeks - according to figures released by the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) on Monday.

Among them were three pregnant women and four unaccompanied children, the charity said.

"The experience of living on the streets has been very difficult," IRC chief executive Nick Henderson said.

"We've worked with people who've been assaulted, people who've had health conditions that have been made worse and exacerbated by living rough."

Sahed Mawlod, 22, from Erbil in northern Iraq, told AFP he had been left with health problems by living on the streets.

He was looking to see a doctor after sleeping in parks, on the street and in a tent for two months in "very, very cold" weather.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said this month his government was "doing everything we can" as he announced 10 000 more beds for asylum seekers and refugees and talked up deportations for illegal arrivals.

"We've experienced a refugee crisis in Ireland the likes of which we've never experienced before and never imagined," the Taoiseach, or prime minister, said.

More than 70 000 Ukrainians sought protection in 2022 under a separate scheme in Ireland following Russia's invasion.

In the same year, the country of five million people received a record 13 651 asylum claims from the rest of the world, according to government figures.

Accommodation applications for international protection have not been helped by Ireland's chronic housing crisis.

A woman walks past tents at a makeshift refugee ca
A woman walks past tents at a makeshift refugee camp outside the Irish Governments International Protection Office, in Dublin City centre.

The government has estimated there is a deficit of 250 000 homes to meet the housing needs for the country's general population.

Widespread dissatisfaction over housing has fed into the backlash against asylum seekers and refugees. Far-right figures have promoted their anti-immigration argument at rallies and on social media with claims that "Ireland is full".

Beginning in November last year, protesters launched a series of demonstrations in inner-city north Dublin's East Wall area, blocking traffic near the port over plans to house refugees in disused offices.

In rural areas across the country, smaller protests have been staged over housing plans for asylum seekers and refugees.

Over February and March in the town of Mullingar in central Ireland, hundreds of protesters demonstrated against the use of a former military barracks to house asylum seekers.

In the western town of Inch in May, protesters used tractors to blockade emergency accommodation in a hotel, forcing some asylum seekers to flee.

The camp at the International Protection Office in Dublin became the focus of anti-immigration protests in May and a smaller camp on a nearby street was attacked and tents burned.

One resident whose flat overlooks the camp by the government agency told AFP she lived in fear of violent protests.

"We don't want somebody to come here and light up a tent. We worry about clashes," she said. 

"There are so many people here and there are different activist groups."

A man looks at his phone as he sits among tents at
A man looks at his phone as he sits among tents at a makeshift refugee camp outside the Irish Governments International Protection Office, in Dublin City centre.

The 30-year-old civil servant, who asked not to be identified, added that the patience of residents who had initially welcomed the asylum seekers was also wearing thin.

"We are probably moving from understanding to frustration at this point," she said.

"It would be better if (the government) could find better accommodation... instead of just leaving them on the street," she added.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
irelandmigrants
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
72% - 707 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
28% - 280 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

14 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.13
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.79
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Platinum
969.24
-0.7%
Palladium
1,382.05
+0.8%
Gold
1,933.59
-0.4%
Silver
23.32
-2.5%
Brent Crude
73.20
-1.5%
Top 40
72,156
-0.7%
All Share
77,572
-0.6%
Resource 10
67,792
-2.5%
Industrial 25
104,693
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,021
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

50m ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

54m ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo