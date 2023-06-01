23m ago

Share

'This night is tense,' says governor as Belgorod gets hit, Russia strikes kill 3 in Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russian missile strikes killed three people, including two children in Ukraine.
  • Two people were wounded in a Belgorod attack blamed on Ukraine.
  • Russia evacuated children from border regions.

Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Thursday, killing at least three people including two children and bringing fresh terror to the city after a week of strikes.

Moscow's forces have recently launched a series of aerial assaults on the Ukrainian capital, including an unusual daytime attack on Monday that sent residents running for shelter.

Thursday's attack began around 03:00 local time (00:00 GMT) when cruise and ballistic missiles were fired on the city, killing three people and injuring 10 others, officials said.

"Among the three dead in the Desnyansky district, there were two children (aged 5 - 6 and 12 - 13)," the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

READ | Ukrainian drone sparks fire at Russian refinery - governor

In Russia's western Belgorod region, at least two people were wounded on Thursday morning in an attack blamed on Ukrainian troops, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"This night is tense for Shebekino again. Ukrainian troops were shelling the city for an hour," he said.

Russia said on Wednesday it was evacuating hundreds of children from villages due to intensifying shelling in the border region of Belgorod, where the situation was deemed "alarming" by the Kremlin.

More than a year since its Ukraine invasion, Russia has suffered stepped-up attacks on its soil, with an unprecedented incursion last week in Belgorod and a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday.

Authorities had begun evacuating children from the border districts of Shebekino and Graivoron, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"The question of children's safety in the two districts... is very important," Gladkov said. 

He added:

All of us, adults, are very worried.

Tensions between Russia and the West escalated further on Wednesday, when Germany announced it would drastically reduce Moscow's diplomatic presence on its soil in reply to a similar move from the Kremlin.

Moscow called Germany's decision "ill-thought-out" and vowed a response.

And in the United States, the Pentagon announced a new $300 million arms package for Ukraine, including air defence systems and tens of millions of rounds of ammunition.

Governor Gladkov said the first 300 evacuated children would be taken to Voronezh, a city about 250km further into Russia. And over 1 000 more children will be removed to other provinces over the coming days, he added.

A correspondent for state-run agency RIA Novosti working near Voronezh said buses had arrived with about 150 people on board.

Damaged cars are covered with dust and rubble at t
Damaged cars are covered with dust and rubble at the bottom of a partially destroyed building after an overnight drone attack in Kyiv

Gladkov said the situation was worsening in the village of Shebekino, where he reported more shelling during the day that injured four people but caused no deaths.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and two others were wounded in a strike on a centre for displaced people in the region. Several oil depots have also been hit in recent weeks.

The attacks have come as Kyiv says it is preparing for a major offensive against Moscow's forces.

"The situation is quite alarming," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said about shelling in the region.

He added:

We have not heard a single word of condemnation from the West so far.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine - and its Western backers - of being behind the increasing number of reported attacks.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministry said the West was "pushing the Ukrainian leadership toward increasingly reckless acts" after a drone attack on residential areas in Moscow.

At least three buildings were lightly damaged, including two high-rise residential buildings in Moscow's affluent southwest.

Ukraine, which has seen almost nightly attacks on its capital, denied any "direct involvement".

The US said it did not support any attack inside Russia, instead providing Kyiv with equipment and training to reclaim its territory.

The Defence Department said on Wednesday the fresh aid shipments would bring the total value of US security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion to $37.6 billion.

A security guard points at a multi-storey apartmen
A security guard points at a multi-storey apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow.

Also Wednesday, Berlin said it had ordered four of Russia's five consulates in Germany to close.

The move comes after Moscow put a limit of 350 on the number of German government personnel allowed in Russia, a decision that Berlin says would force hundreds of civil servants and local employees to leave the country.

Last week saw the biggest armed incursion into Russia from Ukraine since the offensive began, with two days of fighting in the Belgorod region.

AFP journalists went to the regional capital city, which is also called Belgorod, over the weekend.

Residents confessed to a certain amount of worry, but a sense of fatalism prevailed.

"What can we do? We just shout 'Oh! and 'Ah!' What will that change?" said retired teacher, 84-year-old Rimma Malieva.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer to
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer toward Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This photograph taken shows a mines warning sign n
This photograph taken shows a mines warning sign near Barvinkove, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Most people AFP spoke to said they trusted the authorities to fix the weaknesses laid bare by the latest raid.

Evgeny Sheikin, a 41-year-old builder, still said "it should not have happened."

At least five people were killed and 19 wounded in a night-time bombardment in Ukraine's Lugansk region, Russia-installed officials said on Wednesday.

The Russian army also said it destroyed a Ukrainian navy warship, the Yuri Olefirenko, in Odesa, a claim AFP could not independently confirm.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 3539 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 920 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.75
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.56
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
21.09
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.86
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
997.80
-1.5%
Palladium
1,372.59
-2.3%
Gold
1,962.68
+0.0%
Silver
23.54
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.60
-1.5%
Top 40
69,998
0.0%
All Share
75,068
0.0%
Resource 10
67,512
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,774
0.0%
Financial 15
14,415
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo