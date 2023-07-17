47m ago

Thousands evacuated as typhoon hits southern China, Vietnam

Authorities in the southern parts of China and Vietnam have evacuated thousands of people after typhoon Talim made landfall on Monday. File image.
  • Thousands of people have been evacuated in the southern parts of China and Vietnam after typhoon Talim made landfall. 
  • The China Meteorological Administration forecast powerful winds, storm surges and lashing rains from Guangdong to Hainan provinces on Monday night.
  • Authorities in Vietnam said they were preparing to evacuate about 30 000 people from the areas forecast to be hardest.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in southern China and Vietnam on Monday as a typhoon barrelled towards land.

The China Meteorological Administration said typhoon Talim made landfall on the coast of Guangdong province at around 22:20.

Powerful winds, storm surges and lashing rains were forecast to hammer the southern coastline from Guangdong to Hainan provinces on Monday night, it said.

The forecaster had issued an orange alert, the second-highest warning in a four-tier colour-coded system.

It said the storm was expected to lose speed by Tuesday morning and "weaken and dissipate over northern Vietnam" on Wednesday.

Authorities in Vietnam said they were preparing to evacuate about 30 000 people from the areas forecast to be hardest hit in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong provinces from Monday afternoon.

Talim "might be one of the biggest to hit the Gulf of Tonkin in recent years", Vietnam's top disaster response committee said in an online statement.

Tourists have been advised to leave outlying islands and airlines have rescheduled services to avoid the storm.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed disaster response teams to prepare for "immediate rescue and relief works" late Sunday, warning of possible floods.

 Flights grounded 

At least 1 000 people were evacuated in Yunfu city in Guangdong province, the state-backed Southern Daily reported.

Trading on Hong Kong's US$5.2 trillion stock market was cancelled Monday as the Asian financial hub came to a standstill.

The Hong Kong Observatory has warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas due to a storm surge and ferries and most bus services in the city were suspended.

More than 1 000 travellers were affected by flight cancellations and delays, the Hong Kong Airport Authority said.

Hainan island authorities asked ships in nearby waters to return to port after the local marine forecasting station warned of waves of up to six metres, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Ferry services between Hainan and Guangdong were suspended early on Sunday.

Meilan International Airport and Qionghai Boao Airport, both on Hainan island, have cancelled all flights, state media reported.

Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in Guangdong near Macau cancelled more than 80 flights, local media said.

Scientists have warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change.


