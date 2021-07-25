1h ago

add bookmark

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting in former Taliban bastion

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Rahmat Gul, AP)
(Rahmat Gul, AP)
  • Thousands of Afghan families have fled their homes due to to the fighting in the former Taliban bastion of Kandahar.
  • In recent months violence has surged across several provinces.
  • Families have moved from the volatile districts to safe areas in the city.

More than 22 000 Afghan families have fled from their homes to escape fighting in the former Taliban bastion of Kandahar, officials said on Sunday, as authorities arrested four suspected insurgents over this week's rocket attack on Kabul.

Since early May, violence has surged across several provinces including in Kandahar after the insurgents launched a sweeping offensive just days after the US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal.

The Taliban's deadly assault has seen the insurgents capture scores of districts, border crossings and encircle several provincial capitals.

"The fighting has displaced 22,000 families in the past one month in Kandahar," Dost Mohammad Daryab, head of the provincial refugee department, told AFP.

READ | US House approves bid to add 8 000 visas for at-risk Afghans

"They have all moved from the volatile districts of the city to safer areas."

On Sunday, fighting continued on the outskirts of Kandahar city.

"The negligence of some security forces, especially the police, has made way for the Taliban to come that close," Lalai Dastageeri, deputy governor of Kandahar province, told AFP.

"We are now trying to organise our security forces."

Local authorities had set up four camps for the displaced people who are estimated to be about 154,000.

Kandahar resident Hafiz Mohammad Akbar said his house had been taken over by the Taliban after he fled.

Akbar said:

They forced us to leave ... I am now living with my 20-member family in a compound with no toilet.

Fears of fighting to increase

Residents expressed concerns the fighting might increase in days ahead.

"If they really want to fight, they should go to a desert and fight, not destroy the city," said Khan Mohammad, who moved to a camp with his family.

"Even if they win, they can't rule a ghost town."

Kandahar, with its 650,000 inhabitants, is the second-largest city in Afghanistan after Kabul.

The southern province was the epicentre of the Taliban's regime when they ruled Afghanistan between 1996 to 2001.

READ | Biden says it's up to Afghans to run their country as US leaves

Ousted from power in a US-led invasion in 2001 after the September 11 attacks, the Taliban have spearheaded a deadly insurgency that continues to this day.

Their latest offensive launched in early May has seen the group take control of half of the country's about 400 districts.

Earlier this week, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley said the Taliban appear to have "strategic momentum" on the battlefield.

But global rights group Human Rights Watch said there were reports the Taliban were committing atrocities against civilians in areas they had captured, including in the town of Spin Boldak near the border with Pakistan they captured earlier this month.

Patricia Grossman, associate Asia director at HRW said in a statement:

Taliban leaders have denied responsibility for any abuses, but growing evidence of expulsions, arbitrary detentions, and killings in areas under their control are raising fears among the population.

The authorities meanwhile announced they had arrested four men they said belonged to the Taliban, accusing them of carrying out this week's rocket attack on Kabul.

"A Taliban commander, Momin, along with his three other men, have been arrested. They all belong to the Taliban group," ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters in a video message.

READ | Over 1,000 Afghan troops facing advancing Taliban forces retreated and fled the country

At least three rockets landed near the palace on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials performed outdoor prayers to mark the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The attack was however claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afghanistan
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3964 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 405 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 2118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

3h ago

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

1h ago

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m...

24 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke, SA in dramatic defeat to France
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

4h ago

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

3h ago

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble
Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

3h ago

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom
Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record

4h ago

Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record
Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA...

4h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA Olympic campaign
France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo

5h ago

France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo
Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last...

5h ago

Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last 16 in Tokyo
SA skater Brandon Valjalo tried his best with broken wrist: 'I'll work harder for...

6h ago

SA skater Brandon Valjalo tried his best with broken wrist: 'I'll work harder for the next one'
SA's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finishes 13th in women's cycle road race

6h ago

SA's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finishes 13th in women's cycle road race
Suarez Navarro earns first win since cancer recovery at Olympics

6h ago

Suarez Navarro earns first win since cancer recovery at Olympics
Austrian Kiesenhofer trumps Dutch for Olympic road race gold

6h ago
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf

8h ago

Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

9h ago

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

10h ago

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'
Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics

9h ago

Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo