37m ago

Share

Thousands rally against violence in Serbia after mass shootings

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Serbia's capital Belgrade to protest gun violence. 
  • This followed consecutive mass shootings, including one last week where nine people died at a preschool. 
  • Serbia has the highest level of gun ownership in Europe.

Tens of thousands demonstrated in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Monday, with the protesters calling for the resignation of top officials and the curtailing of violence in the media after back-to-back shootings stunned the Balkan country.

The "Serbia against violence" demonstration saw members from across the country's political divide come together after last week's shootings - where 17 people were killed in less than 48 hours, including nine at an elementary school in Belgrade.

"We demand an immediate stop to further promotion of violence in the media and public space, as well as responsibility for the long-standing inadequate response from competent authorities," the leftist Let's Not Let Belgrade Drown party said in a statement.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the country's Parliament before taking to the streets to rally near Serbia's government offices.

Thousands also rallied in the northern city of Novi Sad, where protesters threw flowers into the Danube River, which flows downstream to the capital.

READ | Girl wounded in Serbia school shooting is in critical condition, RTS state TV reports

"We are here because we can't wait any longer. We've waited too long, we've been silent too long, we've turned our heads too long," Marina Vidojevic, an elementary school teacher, told the crowd in Belgrade.

She said: 

We want safe schools, streets, villages and cities for all children.

The protesters also called for the resignation of several top officials - including the interior minister and head of Serbia's intelligence agency.

On Sunday, the country's education minister stepped down, citing the "cataclysmic tragedy" caused by last week's school shooting in his resignation letter.

The opposition also demands that reality shows known for promoting violence should be taken off the air, along with banning pro-government newspapers that regularly stoke tension with crude articles targeting political dissidents.

Following the rally, president Aleksandar Vucic dismissed the protests during a live interview, calling it a "political" stunt.

"I asked truly and sincerely... people not to organise something like this, not because I was in any way scared or threatened, but because I felt that it was not good for the country," said Vucic.

ALSO READ | Eight dead, 13 hurt: Serbia rocked by 'terrorist act' second shooting in a week

After the shootings last week, Vucic vowed to "disarm" Serbia with an ambitious plan to crack down on legal and illicit firearms in the country.

Serbia has the highest level of gun ownership in Europe, with roughly 39 out of 100 people owning firearms, according to the Small Arms Survey research group.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
serbiashootingsviolence
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
16% - 645 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 739 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 2761 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.40
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.21
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,065.78
-0.2%
Palladium
1,542.45
-0.1%
Gold
2,024.67
+0.2%
Silver
25.48
-0.3%
Brent Crude
77.01
+2.2%
Top 40
72,273
-1.0%
All Share
77,864
-0.9%
Resource 10
71,197
-1.4%
Industrial 25
104,373
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,371
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo