Three killed in shooting in Florida, child among the dead

Three people including a child were shot dead in a grocery store in Florida on Thursday, the latest in a series of shootings in the southern US state.

The shooting occurred in a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, 130km north of Miami, police said.

"Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

"The shooter is one of the deceased."

The sheriff's office did not provide any further information about the victims or circumstances beyond saying "this was not an active shooter situation".

This was the latest shooting in south Florida in recent days.

On Sunday, three people were killed and five wounded at a graduation party in Miami.

Two people were killed and at least 20 wounded a week earlier when three shooters fired "indiscriminately" into a crowd outside a concert in the Miami area, police said.