Three people gored during running of the bulls festival in Spain

Three people were gored on Monday during the bull running festival in Pamplona, Spain.

One American and two Spaniards were injured by the bulls and three others were taken to hospital after falling during the run.

Sixteen people have died during the hugely popular festival since 1910.

An American and two Spaniards were gored on Monday during a danger-filled bull run through the streets of Pamplona in Spain.



The bulls broke into separate groups, and one of them trailed behind the rest, making the course extra unpredictable for runners trying to scamper out of their way.

Several daredevils slipped or tripped while the bulls charged down the narrow streets of the bull run route.

Television images showed a bull repeatedly tossing one runner in the air.

Getty Images PHOTO: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

A 29-year-old Spaniard was gored in the knee, a 25-year-old man from Florida was pierced in the leg, and another man was hurt in the groin, the regional government of Navarra said in a statement.

Three other runners were taken to hospital for injuries sustained in falls during the run.

The six bulls and six steers raced along the roughly 850m course from a holding pen to the city's bull ring in three minutes and 12 seconds.

The bulls that run each morning are killed in afternoon bullfights by professional matadors.

The first goring of the festival so far this year happened on Saturday when a bull's horn stabbed a 39-year-old Spaniard in the buttocks.

Monday was the fifth of the festival's eight scheduled bull runs. They are followed by drinking, eating and concerts for the rest of the day.

The nationally televised early morning runs are the highlight of the nine-day festival.

Officials called off the hugely popular event in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first time the festival had been cancelled since Spain's 1936-1939 civil war.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009, when a 27-year-old Spaniard was gored in the neck, heart and lungs.

His parents left a bouquet of flowers along the bull run route on Sunday on the 13th anniversary of his death.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.