34m ago

add bookmark

Tight security outside US Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Police walk in front of the entrance of US consulate in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province.
Police walk in front of the entrance of US consulate in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province.
Noel Celis. (AFP)
  • On 24 July, China ordered the closure of US Consolidate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close.
  • The closure was in retaliation for one of its mission in the United States being shattered, capping a furious week of Cold War style diplomacy.
  • As staff inside the US Consolidate prepared to leave, security was tight bringing a sharp deterioration in relations between the countries, which have the world's two largest economies.

Security was tight outside the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, a day after China ordered it to close in response to a US order for China to shut its consulate in Houston.

The tit-for-tat consulate closures have brought a sharp deterioration in relations between the countries, which have the world's two largest economies.

Shortly after the Houston closure order took effect on Friday, a group of men who appeared to be US officials were seen forcing open a back door to the facility.

China's ministry of foreign affairs said on Saturday that violated international and bilateral agreements and China would respond, without elaborating how.

In Chengdu, a US consulate emblem inside the compound was taken down and staff could be seen moving about. Three removal vans later entered the compound.

WATCH | US orders closure of China's consulate in Houston

Police gathered outside and closed off the street to traffic in the southwestern Chinese city.

A steady stream of people walked along the street opposite the entrance throughout the day, many stopping to take photos or videos before police moved them on.

Plain clothes officers detained a man who tried to hold up a sign. It was not clear what the sign said.

Neither the consulate nor the US embassy in Beijing have responded to requests from Reuters for comment on the closure.

Mixed feelings in Chengdu

The order to close came after the Trump administration had given China until 4 p.m. on Friday to vacate its Houston consulate.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the consulate had been "a hub of spying and intellectual property theft".

The US consulate in Chengdu was also given 72 hours to close, or until 10:00 on Monday, the editor of China's Global Times tabloid said on Twitter.

The consulate opened in 1985 and has almost 200 employees, including about 150 locally hired staff, according to its website. It was not immediately clear how many are there now after US diplomats were evacuated from China because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents in Chengdu expressed mixed views on the closure of the US consulate there.

"What I fear the most is the US won't just stop there, it might get uglier," said 19-year-old university student Zhang Chuhan.

"I approve. The US closed our consulate, I think we should shut theirs too," said a man who identified himself as Jiang, 29.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated this year to what experts describe as their lowest level in decades over issues ranging from trade and technology to the coronavirus pandemic, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said some personnel at the Chengdu consulate were "conducting activities not in line with their identities" and had interfered in China's affairs and harmed its security interests. He did not say how.

Related Links
China warns it will restrict visas for some Americans over Hong Kong row
China bans some US chicken, shuts Pepsi plant to fight virus
US warns China not to interfere with its journalists in Hong Kong
Read more on:
uschina
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6432 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4137 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3717 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

6h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo