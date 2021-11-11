'Time is running out' to save the planet - Pope Francis says success of COP26 is vital

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis asked Scotland's Catholics on Thursday to pray for the success of the UN Climate Change (COP26) conference in Glasgow because "time is running out" to save the planet.

In the letter, Francis said he regretted that he could not attend the opening of the conference as he had originally hoped, but asked all to join in prayer for a fruitful outcome.

In the letter released by the Vatican he said:

This gathering (is) meant to address one of the great moral issues of our time: the preservation of God's creation, given to us as a garden to be cultivated and as a common home for our human family.

He implored "wisdom and strength" on the participants so that they keep future generations in mind.



"Time is running out; this occasion must not be wasted, lest we have to face God's judgement for our failure to be faithful stewards of the world he has entrusted to our care," he said.

Francis previously said the twin wounds inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change were comparable to those caused by a global conflict and should be confronted in the same way.

