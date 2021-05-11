33m ago

add bookmark

TIMELINE | Deadly Gaza and Jerusalem clashes

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

This is a recap of the last few bloody days of violence between Israel and Palestinians sparked by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over Arab homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Bloody end to Ramadan

Clashes erupt on Friday as Muslims pack the Al-Aqsa mosque compound -- Islam's third holiest site -- to pray on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Violence had been building in the Holy City and occupied West Bank for the previous week.

Palestinians hurl stones, bottles and fireworks at police who fire rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades. The site is also sacred to Jews as the location of two biblical-era temples.

gaza
Smokes rise from buildings as Israeli fighter jets continue to pound Palestinian homes and agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip.

More than 220 people, mostly Palestinians, are wounded.

Second night

On Saturday prayers at the mosque compound are held peacefully but violence flares elsewhere in east Jerusalem.

Some 121 Palestinians are wounded overnight, many hit by rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades, the Palestinian Red Crescent says.

Israeli police say 17 of its officers are wounded.

The Middle East Quartet - the US, Russia, EU and the UN - express "deep concern" over the violence.

Court case delay

Much of the recent unrest stems from the long-running legal effort by Jewish settler groups to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

GAZA, PALESTINE - 2021/05/11: Relatives to Ahmed A
Relatives of a man killed during the conflict mourn during a funeral procession.

A lower court ruling earlier this year backing the settlers' decades-old claim infuriated Palestinians.

A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal is postponed by the justice ministry in light of "the circumstances".

Third night

Scuffles between Palestinians and Israeli police in east Jerusalem continue overnight into Sunday.

Pope Francis joins global calls for an end to the violence.

In the evening Israeli police again face off against mostly young Palestinians at several locations in east Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends Israel's response to the protests and rioting.

March cancelled

In Monday morning clashes at the mosque compound the Palestinian Red Crescent says at least 395 Palestinians are wounded, with more than 200 hospitalised.

GAZA, PALESTINE - 2021/05/11: A Palestinian inspec
A Palestinian inspects the site of an Israeli air strike.

Fears of further chaos eases temporarily when the planned "Jerusalem Day" march to celebrate the Jewish state's 1967 capture of the Old City is cancelled.

Dramatic escalation

But then Hamas threatens escalation unless Israel pulls its security forces out of the compound, with more than 200 rockets reportedly fired by Palestinian militants towards the Jewish state.

Israel responds with 130 strikes by fighter jets and attack helicopters on "military targets" in the Hamas-run enclave.

Twenty-eight Palestinians - including 10 children - are killed in the exchange of fire.

Islamic Jihad said two of its commanders were among those killed.

Israel said two people were killed during a fierce volley of rocket fire on the coastal town of Ashkelon north of Gaza, with Netanyahu vowing Tuesday to intensify attacks on Gaza in reply.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisrael
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5408 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4978 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
13.99
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,835.32
-0.0%
Silver
27.57
+0.9%
Palladium
2,928.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,241.22
-0.7%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo