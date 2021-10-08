1h ago

add bookmark

TIMELINE | Evacuations, bombings and battles: Afghanistan since the Taliban victory

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

As at least 50 die in a suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, we look at key developments since the Taliban stormed back to power after two decades of war.

Lighting offensive

On 15 August, Taliban fighters take Kabul after a lightning offensive launched in May as the United States and NATO began withdrawing troops.

In the space of 10 days, the Islamists seize a string of other cities, meeting little or no resistance in a staggering rout.

Officials flee. Ex-president Ashraf Ghani escapes to Abu Dhabi, later saying he left to avoid a "flood of bloodshed".

In the following days, tens of thousands of terrified Afghans and foreigners rush to Kabul airport to escape Taliban rule.

International fears

Under growing criticism, US President Joe Biden insists he has no regrets about the withdrawal and says American troops cannot defend a nation whose leaders "gave up and fled".

A Taliban fighter holds RPG rocket propelled as he
A Taliban fighter holds RPG rocket propelled as he stands guard in Kabul.

China becomes the first country to say it is ready to work with the Taliban. It later accuses Washington of "leaving an awful mess".

The European Union says the bloc will have to talk to the Islamists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeals for the world to help prevent the "collapse" of the country following the Taliban takeover.

'Different' Taliban?

The Taliban tell civil servants in Kabul to resume their duties "without any fear".

At their first news conference since seizing power, they say they will let "women work in accordance with the principles of Islam".

Some girls return to school.

Taliban commanders speaking to reporters in September 2021.

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar returns to Afghanistan from Doha, and within hours the group says it will be "different" this time.

Airlift chaos

Biden calls the emergency evacuation from Kabul's airport one of the most "difficult" airlifts ever.

Conditions deteriorate, with vast crowds crushed together begging to be let inside.

On 26 August, a suicide bomb rips through the crowds outside, killing more than 100 people, including 13 US troops.

The Islamic State group's chapter in Afghanistan and Pakistan, rivals of the Taliban, claim responsibility.

Three days later, the US says it carried out an air strike on an IS-prepared car bomb in Kabul. It later emerges it hit the wrong target, killing 10 civilians including six children.

Panjshir falls

Meanwhile in the rugged Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, a mixture of anti-Taliban militia fighters and former Afghan security forces say they will hold out "long-term" if necessary.

But the resistance crumbles after a multi-pronged Taliban offensive on August 30.

Final US withdrawal

The Taliban celebrate as the last American forces leave on 30 August.

The US say they airlifted more than 123 00 people out of Kabul including US citizens, interpreters and others who supported the US mission.

New government, old Taliban?

On 7 September, the Taliban announce their new interim government, with hardliners in all key posts and no women, despite previous promises to form an inclusive administration.

The move sparks protests in Kabul and Herat, where two people are shot dead.

IS and Taliban battle

The Islamic State group claims responsibility for a suicide attack near a Kabul mosque that killed five last week hours after the Taliban said they had destroyed an IS sleeper cell in the city.

Meanwhile, the United Nations warns Wednesday that Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis is growing worse with the economy in meltdown and prices soaring.

Kunduz bombing

At least 50 worshippers die in Friday's suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in the northern city.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanafghanistan
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1519 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2749 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5524 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.93
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.28
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,759.16
+0.2%
Silver
22.78
+0.8%
Palladium
2,065.00
+5.1%
Platinum
1,030.50
+4.7%
Brent Crude
81.95
+1.4%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo