TIMELINE | The Taliban's takeover of Kabul

The main developments since Taliban fighters took Kabul after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war.

At the gates

On Sunday, Taliban fighters begin to appear on the edge of Kabul after a lightning offensive that began in May as US and NATO troops began to withdraw.

In the space of 10 days, they had seized city after city across the country without resistance.

Peaceful transfer

"The Afghan people should not worry... there will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power," interior minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal says in a recorded speech.

Embattled President Ashraf Ghani urges government forces to maintain security in the capital.

A Qatar-based Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen says the group wants a swift takeover.



"We want a peaceful transfer" within a few days, he says.

Panic

The international community is taken by surprise by the speed of the fall, with Pope Francis calling for "dialogue" and NATO urging "a political solution to the conflict".

Russia works with other countries for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Panic spreads through Kabul, with shops closing and people seeking to withdraw their money from banks.



Foreign countries organise the evacuation of their citizens and Afghans who have worked for them.

President Ghani leaves

On Sunday evening, former vice president Abdullah Abdullah announces that president Ghani has left the country.

"The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," a spokesman for the Taliban tweets as residents report insurgents on the outskirts of the city.

The Taliban then say that their militants have entered multiple districts of the capital.

'The Taliban have won'

Television images show the Taliban have entered the capital and have seized the presidential palace.

In a message on Facebook, Ghani says he has fled to avoid a "flood of bloodshed" and says the "Taliban have won".

He does not give his location but the local Tolo media organisation suggests he is in Tajikistan.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges the Taliban to "exercise utmost restraint".



Chaos at the airport

People besiege the airport, the only exit route from the country.

Videos show scenes of chaos Monday as people try to board the few flights available.

US troops fire shots into the air and all commercial flights are cancelled as chaos breaks out on the tarmac.

The local aviation authority urges foreign airlines to reroute and as it gives Kabul airspace to the military to ensure the safe evacuation of embassy staff, as well as Afghans who worked as interpreters or in other support roles.

Germany plans to deploy several hundred soldiers to protect the evacuations. The US vows to bring in a further 1 000 troops to help with the operation, bringing its total to 6 000.

European Union foreign ministers were due to meet for video talks on Tuesday.