JUST IN | Tina Turner dies aged 83

The queen of rock and roll' immortalised by toy company Mattel. (PHOTO: Walter McBride/WireImage)
Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland, according to Sky News.
She died after a long illness, the Telegraph reported.
She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017, the publication reported.
Her career began in the 1950s and she went on to become one of the top recording artists of all time.
More to follow.
