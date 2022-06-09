1h ago

add bookmark

Tiny meteoroid bops $10 billion Webb space telescope

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • A small meteorite hit the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope in May. 
  • This was the fifth and largest hit to the telescope since its December launch. 
  • One of the telescope's gold-plated mirrors was struck, which had an effect on its data. 

A tiny meteoroid struck the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope in May, knocking one of its gold-plated mirrors out of alignment but not changing the orbiting observatory's schedule to become fully operational shortly, NASA said on Wednesday.

The little space rock hit the $10 billion telescope sometime in late May and left a small but noticeable effect in the telescope's data, NASA said in a statement, adding that it was the fifth and largest hit to the telescope since its December launch.

"After initial assessments, the team found the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements," NASA said. "Thorough analysis and measurements are ongoing."

Engineers have begun a delicate readjustment of the impacted mirror segment to help "cancel out a portion of the distortion" caused by the micrometeoroid, NASA said.

Webb parked itself in a solar orbit roughly a million miles (1.6 million km) from Earth in January and is expected to yield its first full-colour images of the cosmos in July.

NASA said:

This recent impact caused no change to Webb's operations schedule.

Webb's mirror was engineered to withstand bombardment with dust-sized particles flying at extreme velocities in space, but the most recent impact was "larger than was modelled and beyond what the team could have tested on the ground," NASA said.

The space telescope, managed by NASA, is regarded as the most powerful space-based observatory ever built, with a suite of sensors and 18 gold-plated mirror segments working together to seek out distant planets as well as galaxies from the earliest stages of the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope is lowered onto the top of an Ariane 5 rocket, in an assembly building at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, December 11, 2021.
The James Webb Space Telescope fully deploys its primary mirror in a Northrop Grumman cleanroom in Redondo Beach, California, on March 4, 2020.

Engineers designed the telescope to withstand occasional impacts from micrometeoroids - tiny space rocks traveling at ultra fast speeds during predicted meteor showers near Webb's location in space.

Last month's micrometeoroid was not from any meteor shower, NASA said. The US space agency, calling the impact "an unavoidable chance event," said it has now convened a team of engineers to study ways to avoid future impacts from similar space rocks.

The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nasawebb telescopemeteorite
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 3106 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 303 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
37% - 1967 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.13
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.35
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.11
-0.5%
Gold
1,848.68
-0.3%
Silver
21.97
-0.4%
Palladium
1,949.00
+0.3%
Platinum
989.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
63,278
-0.3%
All Share
69,840
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,821
-0.8%
Industrial 25
77,070
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,833
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo