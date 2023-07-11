6m ago

'To allow Ukraine to defend its territory': France to send long-range missiles, Germany gives €700m

  • France will supply long-range missile to Ukraine.
  • Germany will pledge an additional €700 million in military assistance.
  • Russia labelled the support as a mistake.

France will start supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, which will allow Kyiv's forces to defend themselves, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply while keeping our doctrine to allow Ukraine to defend its territory," he said on arrival at a NATO summit in Lithuania.

He declined to give further details on how many or the types of missiles.

Supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine by France are a mistake that will have consequences for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia will need to establish the exact range of the missiles, Peskov told a briefing.

READ | 'We need a clear signal,' says Zelensky as NATO grapples with Ukraine membership

AFP reported that Macron said the new missile delivery was designed to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian occupation forces "in depth" during its counteroffensive to liberate its territory.

The SCALP/Storm Shadow is an Anglo-French weapon with a range of 250km - the longest of any Western weapon supplied to Ukraine so far - and Britain announced in May that it would supply a batch of the advanced weapons.

French President Emmanuel Macron gives an intervie
French President Emmanuel Macron gives an interview to journalists upon arrival for the NATO Summit in Vilnius.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he arrives
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he arrives to attend the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives an i
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives an interview prior to the official opening of the NATO Summit in Vilniusm, Lithuania.

Russia reacted with fury, warning that London risked being dragged directly into the conflict, and even some Western allies were concerned that Kyiv might conduct strikes into Russia itself.

Macron implied, however, that Ukraine had given an undertaking not to use SCALP against such targets, saying that they had been given "in coherence with our doctrine, that is to say to permit Ukraine to defend its own territory".

Macron did not say how many of the missiles would be sent, but France is understood to have an arsenal of less than 400, according to specialist defence review DSI.

Germany will pledge another €700 million ($771 million) in military assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday at a pivotal NATO summit, government sources said.

Berlin, Ukraine's second biggest supplier of arms to resist the Russian invasion, had already announced a new weapons package worth €2.7 billion for Kyiv in May, ahead of a visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A senior government official on Monday had said that Germany would make a "very substantial" new pledge of military equipment for Ukraine at the NATO meeting.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Germany has dropped a traditionally pacifist stance and sent a vast array of weaponry to Kyiv, from air defence to artillery systems. 

It is now Ukraine's second largest arms supplier after the US.

Berlin earlier this year started sending advanced Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, after months of pleas from Kyiv for the heavy weapons to bolster its fightback against Russia.

Ukrainian and German politicians have been calling for rapid resupply of tanks given the destruction of the armaments by Russian forces.

According to AFP, Norway's government said on Tuesday it was pledging an additional 2.5 billion kroner ($240 million) of military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total to 10 billion kroner for the year.

"The defensive war being waged by Ukraine (...) is being waged now. It is now that is really necessary," Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Gahr Store told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

He also announced that his country would be contributing 300 million kroner each year to NATO's support fund for Ukraine, over a period of five years.

The two-day summit is set to be dominated by the alliance's response to Russia's war on Ukraine and Kyiv's push for NATO membership.


