38m ago

add bookmark

Tonga calls for 'immediate aid' after volcanic eruption, tsunami

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Tonga citizens are in need of "immediate aid" following a massive volcanic eruption on Saturday, triggering a tsunami and blanketing the Pacific island nation in volcanic ash.
  • Parliament Speaker Lord Fakafanua said communication remains down while the full extent of the damages caused to lives and properties currently remain unknown.
  • Surveillance flights from Australia and New Zealand have been dispatched to assess the damages in Tonga.

    Tonga is calling for "immediate aid, with an urgent need for fresh water and food, as it assesses the damage caused by Saturday’s eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai.

    The volcano exploded in a massive eruption on Saturday – said to be the biggest since Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991 – triggering a tsunami and blanketing the Pacific island nation in volcanic ash.

    "Communications remain down and the full extent of the harm to lives and property is currently unknown. What we do know is that Tonga needs immediate assistance to provide its citizens with fresh drinking water and food," Parliament Speaker Lord Fakafanua said in a statement shared on social media.

    The appeal came as experts detected another eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai.

    The Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre said the volcano erupted at 22:10 on Sunday, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre saying it had detected large waves in the area: "This might be from another explosion of Tonga volcano. There are no known earthquakes of significant size to generate this wave."

    Australia and New Zealand on Monday sent surveillance flights to assess the damage in Tonga and said they were coordinating with the United States, France and other countries on the humanitarian response.

    Australia's Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja, said initial reports suggested there had been no mass casualties and that the airport “appears to be in relatively good condition”, but there was “significant damage” to roads and bridges.

    The Red Cross has offered its assistance and the Pacific Islands Forum said it was ready to assist in what it described as a “once in a millennium natural disaster”.

    “In the coming hours and days we will get a clearer picture of the situation in Tonga, as well as the rest of the Blue Pacific Continent,” Secretary General Henry Puna said in a statement.

    The effect of Saturday’s eruption was felt across the Pacific, in other island nations such as Fiji, where video shared on social media recorded the explosive sound of the eruption, and in North and South America. A vast cloud of ash is now spreading westwards towards Australia.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    tonga
    Lottery
    Super Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

    31 Dec 2021

    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec 2021

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.37
    -0.0%
    Rand - Pound
    21.03
    -0.0%
    Rand - Euro
    17.56
    -0.0%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.09
    -0.1%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    +0.3%
    Gold
    1,821.80
    +0.2%
    Silver
    23.05
    +0.4%
    Palladium
    1,892.87
    +0.5%
    Platinum
    978.02
    +0.4%
    Brent Crude
    86.06
    +1.9%
    Top 40
    68,543
    +0.1%
    All Share
    75,266
    +0.1%
    Resource 10
    74,525
    +0.1%
    Industrial 25
    94,494
    +0.2%
    Financial 15
    15,576
    +0.1%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

    3h ago

    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
    FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

    15 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

    09 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo