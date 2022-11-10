47m ago

add bookmark

Top Iran actress posts defiant picture without headscarf

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti posted an image of herself on Instagram without a headscarf.
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti posted an image of herself on Instagram without a headscarf.
Twitter/@beehnam
  • Taraneh Alidoosti posted an image of herself on Instagram without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic.
  • The post by the Iranian actress comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. 
  • Alidoosti vowed to remain in her homeland at "any price", saying she planned to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested in the protest crackdown.

One of Iran's most prominent actresses on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic.

Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress rules for women.

Alidoosti, one of the best-known actresses remaining in Iran and who has publicly backed the protest movement, posted the image of herself with her head uncovered on her official Instagram account.

She held a Kurdish-language slogan of the protest movement reading "Jin. Jiyan. Azadi." (Woman. Life. Freedom.).

Alidoosti is a regular star in films by award-winning director Asghar Farhadi, including "The Salesman", which took the Oscar for best foreign language film in 2017.

Days ago on Instagram, the actor vowed to remain in her homeland at "any price", saying she planned to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested in the protest crackdown.

"I am the one who stays here and I have no intention of leaving," said the 38-year-old, denying having any foreign passport or residence.

She said:

I will stay, I will halt working. I will stand by the families of prisoners and those killed. I will be their advocate. I will fight for my home. I will pay any price to stand up for my rights, and most importantly, I believe in what we are building together today.

Alidoosti has been a prominent presence on the Iranian cinema scene since her teens and also starred in the recent acclaimed movie by director Saeed Roustayi "Leila's Brothers", which was shown at this year's Cannes festival.

She is known as a forthright defender of women's rights and wider human rights in Iran.

Iranian cinema figures were under pressure even before the start of the protest movement sparked by Amini's death.

Prize-winning directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi remain in detention after they were arrested earlier this year.

When major protests rocked the country in November 2019, Alidoosti declared that Iranians were "millions of captives" rather than citizens.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iran
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 714 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3076 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7682 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.80
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,707.46
+0.0%
Silver
21.10
+0.1%
Palladium
1,845.00
-1.2%
Platinum
993.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
92.65
-2.9%
Top 40
62,392
-1.0%
All Share
69,011
-0.9%
Resource 10
67,063
-1.9%
Industrial 25
80,859
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,866
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

7h ago

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo