1h ago

add bookmark

Top Palestinian official Erekat dies of Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died on 10 November of Covid-19 coronavirus.
Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died on 10 November of Covid-19 coronavirus.
ABBAS MOMANI / AFP

Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary general and chief negotiator Saeb Erekat died Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, the Palestinian president's office said.

A lung transplant recipient who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, "Saeb Erekat died at Hadassah Hospital" in Jerusalem, where he had been admitted on October 18, president Mahmud Abbas's office said.

Hadassah hospital said Erekat "passed away in the intensive care unit," where he had been in critical condition for several weeks.

Born in Jerusalem in 1955, Erekat lived in the biblical town of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

An academic and author whose perfect command of English was often spiced with humour, Erekat was part of every team to negotiate with Israel since 1991, with the notable exception of the delegation that secretly hammered out the Oslo accords of 1993.

Growing up in the shadow of Israel's crushing victory over its Arab neighbours in the Six-Day War of 1967, he dedicated much of his life to seeking a resolution to the conflict.

But he watched despairingly as the two-state solution that he long worked for was increasingly undermined by Israeli settlement expansion, sporadic violence, stalled peace efforts and Palestinian divisions.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Erekat aide held for 'spying for Israel'
Former Mali president Toure, democratic icon toppled in coup, has died
Palestinian dies after confrontation with Israeli troops
Read more on:
saeb erekatpalestinecoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1261 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2857 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 3598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.49
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.54
(-1.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(-0.75)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.63)
Gold
1878.90
(+0.51)
Silver
24.22
(+0.16)
Platinum
874.00
(+0.69)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2474.01
(+0.43)
All Share
57415.71
(+0.19)
Top 40
52740.58
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11064.56
(+1.06)
Industrial 25
80549.91
(-1.38)
Resource 10
52462.45
(+2.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

13m ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo