23m ago

Share

Top Russian officer, Major-General Sergei Goryachev, reported killed in Ukraine counteroffensive

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russian Major-General Sergei Goryachev has reportedly been killed in Ukraine.
  • He was Chief of Staff of Russia's 35th Army.
  • A Russian-installed official, Vladimir Rogov, appeared to confirm the death.

A top Russian officer has been reported killed in a Ukrainian missile strike during Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russian forces, a Russian-backed official in Ukraine has said, offering his condolences.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in a part of the southern Zaporizhia region under Moscow's control, said on Tuesday that Russian Major-General Sergei Goryachev, Chief of Staff of Russia's 35th Army, had been killed a day earlier on the Zaporizhia front where Ukrainian forces have been retaking some territory.

There was no immediate confirmation of the news of Goryachev's death from the Russian Defence Ministry.

Goryachev, 52, was a highly-decorated officer. 

During his career, he fought in the Second Chechen War, commanded a tank brigade, oversaw a Russian military base in Tajikistan and led Russian forces in Moldova’s breakaway pro-Russian region of Transdniestria, according to the Reuters news agency.

READ | Russian 'high precision monster' air strikes hit Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine, leaving 6 dead, wounded

If confirmed, the death of Goryachev marks the first Russian senior officer killed in Ukraine in almost a year. His death was first reported by "Voenkor Z", a Russian war correspondent and military blogger.

Rogov, writing on his official channel on the Telegram messaging application, said: 

The army has lost one of its brightest and most effective military commanders, who combined the highest professionalism with personal courage. Deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased!

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with 18 prominent Russian military bloggers and war correspondents on Tuesday in a bid to bolster his narrative regarding the positive progress of the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, in which Putin said Ukraine had suffered "catastrophic" losses in its counteroffensive, comes amid "widespread discontent in the Russian information space" following drone attacks on Russian territory and border incursions by pro-Ukrainian but Russian armed groups, a leading war monitor said on Wednesday.

Russian "milbloggers" who have been more critical of Putin's war efforts were not invited to the discussion, the Washington, DC-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a daily briefing paper on the war in Ukraine.

"Putin is likely setting information conditions to prevent potential lines of attack against the Kremlin in the event of Russian failure" in Ukraine, the ISW said, adding that the Russian president may be aware "that committed pro-war figures" and the influence of military blogging are "his key constituency as he calls on the Russian public to prepare for a protracted war in Ukraine".

"Putin's engagement with these milbloggers may suggest that the Kremlin will increasingly rely on the wider ultranationalist community to maintain support for the war effort," the ISW said.

The ISW also noted Russian reports of Major-General Goryachev's death in the Zaporizhia region and said that his reported death means that "some Russian senior military commander officials continue to operate close to the front line and remain exposed to accurate Ukrainian strikes".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
94% - 370 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
6% - 25 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

13 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.65
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.52
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.10
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
978.07
-1.2%
Palladium
1,359.12
0.0%
Gold
1,946.38
+0.2%
Silver
23.80
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,486
0.0%
All Share
77,828
0.0%
Resource 10
68,368
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,484
0.0%
Financial 15
15,841
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo