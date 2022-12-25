52m ago

add bookmark

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • UN and NGO officials are meeting over the Taliban's ban on women NGO employees working.
  • The Afghanistan government complained that the women were not observing the Islamic dress code.
  • The Taliban also recently banned women from universities.

Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting on Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said.

The hard-line Islamists on Saturday threatened to suspend the operating licences of NGOs if they failed to implement the order.

The Ministry of Economy, which issues these licences, said it had received "serious complaints" that women working in NGOs were not observing a proper Islamic dress code.

"A meeting of Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is scheduled later today to consult and discuss how to tackle this issue," Tapiwa Gomo, public information officer for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told AFP.

The HCT comprises top UN officials and representatives of dozens of Afghan and international NGOs who coordinate distribution of aid across the country.

READ | Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.

The UN, which said it would seek an explanation from the Taliban about the order, condemned the ministry's directive.

It said the order excluding women "systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardising efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban would be "devastating" to Afghans as it would "disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions".

The ban comes at a time when millions across the country depend on humanitarian aid provided by international donors through a vast network of NGOs.

Afghanistan's economic crisis has only worsened since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, which led to Washington freezing billions of dollars of its assets and foreign donors stopping aid.

The ministry said women working in NGOs were not observing "the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations".

Afghan girls attend a class in a school in Kandaha
After the takeover of the country by the hardline Islamists in August last year, universities were forced to implement new rules including gender segregated classrooms and entrances.

It remained unclear whether the directive impacted foreign women staff at NGOs.

Dozens of organisations work across remote areas of Afghanistan and many of their employees are women, with several warning a ban on women staff would stymie their work.

The latest restriction comes less than a week after the Taliban authorities banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

Since returning to power in August last year, the Taliban have already barred teenage girls from secondary school.

Women have also been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from travelling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.

They are also not allowed to enter parks or gardens.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unafghanistan
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4871 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 252 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 5562 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo