52m ago

add bookmark

Top US general says Trump never intended to attack China

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Then-President Donald Trump and Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
Then-President Donald Trump and Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
  • Top US General, Mark Milley testified that Donald Trump didn't intend attacking China.
  • He said call made to Chinese counterparts were intended to deescalate tensions/
  • Some Republicans have called for Milley to resign.

Top US General Mark Milley testified on Tuesday that calls he made to his Chinese counterparts in the turbulent waning months of Donald Trump's administration were intended to "deescalate" tensions and the former president had no intention of attacking China.

"I know, I am certain, President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese," the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"My task at that time was to deescalate. My message again was consistent: stay calm and steady and deescalate. We are not going to attack you," he said.

The calls between Milley and his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, were first revealed in the book "Peril" by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

The first call was on 30 October, four days before the US presidential election, and the second was on 8 January, two days after supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Some Republican lawmakers have accused Milley of overstepping his authority and called for him to resign.

In his Senate testimony, Milley defended his actions and said the calls were coordinated with the then-secretaries of defence.

"The specific purpose of the October and January calls was generated by concerning intelligence which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack by the US," Milley said.

"These military-to-military communications at the highest levels are critical to the security of the United States in order to deconflict military actions, manage crisis, and prevent war between great powers armed with nuclear weapons," he said.

"At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself into the chain of command," Milley added.

"I firmly believe in civilian control of the military as a bedrock principle essential to this Republic and I am committed to ensuring the military stays clear of domestic politics."

'He doesn't launch them alone' 

Milley also addressed a phone call he had with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, in which - according to "Peril" - she sought reassurances that there was no danger of Trump unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

"I sought to assure her that nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process," Milley told the Senate committee.

"She was concerned and made various personal references characterising the president," Milley said. "I explained that the president is the sole nuclear launch authority but he doesn't launch them alone."

According to the book, Pelosi, referring to Trump, said: "You know he's crazy. He's been crazy for a long time" and Milley responded: "Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything."

In his testimony Milley said he told Pelosi that he was "not qualified" to determine a president's mental health.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
41% - 1062 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 181 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 437 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
35% - 886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Gold
1,735.05
-0.9%
Silver
22.47
-0.7%
Palladium
1,885.50
-4.2%
Platinum
968.73
-1.5%
Brent Crude
79.53
+1.8%
Top 40
57,462
-0.6%
All Share
63,784
-0.6%
Resource 10
56,880
-1.5%
Industrial 25
82,305
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,437
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg

5h ago

WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo