Torrential rains hit Sydney as flood warnings stretch across Australia's east coast

  • Sydney in Australia was battered by torrential rains.
  • People fled their homes following up to 200mm of rain.
  • Up to 80 000 people face evacuation orders.

Flood warnings stretched across Australia's east coast on Tuesday and tens of thousands of Sydney residents fled their homes overnight as torrential rains again pummelled a large swath of the country.

Australia's eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns, and sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

Nineteen people have been killed, most either in flooded homes or in cars attempting to cross flooded roads, since the deluge began.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said minor to major flooding was occurring from the Queensland to Victoria border, a distance of more than 1 555km.

Narramore said:

A tough 24 hours or even 48 hours ahead.

During a media briefing on Tuesday as he forecast up to 120mm of rains across Sydney over the next 24 hours, with the storm clearing by late on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed Sydney overnight with some suburbs receiving up to 200mm since Monday morning, exceeding March's mean rainfall of around 140mm, triggering flash flooding and snap evacuation orders in the southwest of the city.

Emergency services estimate around 70 000 to 80 000 people in Greater Sydney face evacuation orders, although they do not expect everyone to follow them.

Water overflowing at Manly Dam threatening homes below it on the North Shore in Sydney, Australia.

"People make decisions based on past history and I think this event has shown that there is no past history similar to this event," New South Wales Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York told reporters.

Frustration was growing among many flood-hit residents in both states over slow relief and recovery efforts, with power and internet still down in several towns as emergency crews tried to clear roads to deliver essential supplies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal election due by May, said on Monday more defence force personnel were being sent to flood-affected areas.

