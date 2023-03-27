57m ago

Share

Tourist villa pools in Tuscany may run dry in summer due to water curbs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo: Alaister Russell/Gallo Images)
(Photo: Alaister Russell/Gallo Images)
  • Tourist properties in Tuscany will have to limit the use of water in their swimming pools as Italy faces another drought.
  • The use of regular drinking water to fill private swimming pools will be outlawed between June and September.
  • About one in five Siena tourist farms has a swimming pool for visitors.

Tourist properties in Tuscany, a prime destination for upmarket foreign holidaymakers, will have to limit the use of water in their swimming pools this summer because of fears of shortages as Italy faces another drought.

Acquedotto del Fiora (ADF), the aqueduct serving a third of Tuscany through a network more than 8 000km long, will outlaw the use of regular drinking water to fill private swimming pools open to guests between June and the end of September.

Rural villas and farmhouses used for so-called "agriturismo" will instead need to replenish their pools with water from private wells or delivered separately by tankers, which will push up their costs.

ADF President Roberto Renai said measures adopted last year needed to be repeated because of the impact of "persistent climate change".

It was already forbidden to use regular water supplies to fill swimming pools in privately owned villas not open to paying guests.

Federico Taddei, president of an association representing farm owners in Tuscany's Siena province, said there was great concern about the potential impact of the ban.

"Every day we have to change 1 or 2% of the water. Over four months the change is equivalent to one and a half pools," he said. "This is the minimum necessary to maintain a pool with clean water that can be used by the tourists who choose our province."

Siena province, famous for its Chianti wine production, hosts 1 200 agritourism facilities and is the largest such centre in Tuscany. About one in five Siena tourist farms has a swimming pool for visitors.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italyclimate changedrought
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think will happen if alleged war criminal Vladimir Putin enters South Africa for the BRICS summit in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Government will roll out the red carpet
73% - 2368 votes
There will be a court order compelling his arrest
4% - 120 votes
I doubt he’ll enter the country
23% - 763 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

5h ago

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.49
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
19.76
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
974.66
+0.7%
Palladium
1,410.51
+0.7%
Gold
1,955.36
-1.2%
Silver
23.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
74.99
-1.2%
Top 40
69,859
+1.0%
All Share
75,364
+0.9%
Resource 10
65,048
+1.2%
Industrial 25
102,265
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,428
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo