'Tragedy upon tragedy': At least seven people killed in yet another mass shooting in California

  • Another mass shooting in the US claimed seven lives at two locations in rural Half Moon Bay, a coastal northern California city.
  • The suspect, identified as Chunli Zhao, 67, was arrested after allegedly attempting to turn himself in to police.
  • This follows a mass shooting in the southern California city of Monterey Park on Saturday, in which 11 people were killed.

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.

The shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 50km south of San Francisco, came on the heels of another mass shooting in the southern California city of Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was visiting Monterey Park victims in the hospital when he was called away and informed of the shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 610km to the north.

"Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom said on Twitter.

READ: UPDATE | 10 people killed in Los Angeles area in latest US mass shooting incident

The rural area was recently pounded by a series of heavy rainstorms that caused extensive damage, affecting immigrant labourers in the area, farm worker advocates said. A series of atmospheric rivers in the three weeks following Christmas killed 20 people statewide.

FBI agents and police on crime scene at night
A San Mateo County sheriff deputy checks in FBI agents as they arrive at the scene of a shooting on 23 January 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao, 67, and said he worked at one of the shooting locations. Corpus called the sites nurseries, and other officials said they were staffed by farm workers. Local media described at least one of them as a mushroom farm.

"There were farm workers affected tonight. There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community," San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller told reporters. "The amount of stress that's been on this community for weeks is really quite high."

The suspect was cooperating with investigators, but a motive had yet to be established, Corpus said.

A semi-automatic handgun was found in his car, she said.

Deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim with life-threatening wounds at the first location in Half Moon Bay, then found three more dead at another place nearby, Corpus told a news conference.

Video on ABC 7 from the Bay Area showed the arrest as two men in plainclothes and one uniformed deputy, guns drawn, ordered the man out of his car. The suspect came out, was thrown to the ground and searched for weapons. Multiple uniformed officers quickly arrived on the scene with long guns.

Corpus said investigators speculate that the suspect drove to the station to turn himself in. The description of the car and licence plate were already circulating among law enforcement when a deputy spotted the car in the parking lot, Corpus said.

A woman who witnessed the arrest told reporters she had gone to the sheriff's department to get more information, as she was involved in agriculture and concerned about the wellbeing of the farm workers.

"I came down here to find out what I could about the situation and why this happened, and I hadn't expected to get quite that close to it," Kati McHugh told reporters on the scene. "It was a little too close for my comfort."

There were 38 mass shootings in the United States in the first 21 days of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which describes a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.


