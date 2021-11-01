Train collision in southwest Britain injures several people

Two passenger trains crashed in Southwest England on Sunday, injuring several people .

Police confirmed there are no fatalities after the tunnel collision, however, a small number of people, including the driver, have been taken to hospital.

Authorities have declared it a major incident.

Two trains collided at Fisherton Tunnel in the southwestern English city of Salisbury on Sunday, injuring a number of people, police said, declaring the crash a major incident.

British transport police said:

A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died.

While most of the people are "walking wounded", a small number of injured people, including the driver, have been taken to the hospital, the police said in a statement.

Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene near Salisbury station, police said. The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has helped evacuate approximately 100 people.

The BBC quoted a spokesperson for Network Rail, a track operator, as saying the rear carriage of one train derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station and the incident disabled all signalling in the area.

The second train then collided with the first one.

The collision involved a South Western Railway and a Great Western service, according to the BBC report.

Great Western Railway said the crash involved a train travelling between Portsmouth and Bristol and another travelling from London's Waterloo Station to Honiton.

The operator added that it would cooperate with the police in their investigation.

South Western Railway said in a post on Twitter that train service disruptions were expected to last until 2 November.

"Officers are continuing to respond to the incident alongside our emergency service colleagues and the line is expected to be shut for some time," police said.

