Trial for George Floyd killing paused after accused positive for Covid-19

The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights in a deadly 2020 arrest has been paused until at least next Monday after one of the defendants tested positive for the coronavirus.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson declined to say which of the defendants had tested positive for the virus, and it was unclear whether or not the defendant was exhibiting symptoms.

He announced the pause on Wednesday morning after defendants Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng had arrived, according to notes shared by reporters admitted into courtroom in the US District Court in St Paul. Thomas Lane, the third defendant, was not present, according to reporters.

All three men were involved in the arrest on a Minneapolis street on 25 May 25 2020, and have been accused of violating Floyd's rights by failing to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin from kneeling on the dying Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Cellphone video of Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on the handcuffed Black man's neck as he begged for his life galvanized one of the largest protest movements seen in the United States.

Chauvin was convicted on state murder charges in April, 2021, and changed his plea to the federal civil rights charges to guilty in December. A state judge sentenced him to 22-and-a-half years in prison; his sentence may end up extended by a few years when he is sentenced by a federal judge.


Read more on:
george floyduscourts
