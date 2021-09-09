Tropical Storm Mindy threatens northwest Florida

Tropical Storm Mindy formed on Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the northwest coast of Florida, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The storm was located 150km west-southwest of the city of Apalachicola on Wednesday evening and was expected to make landfall in the southern US state later on Wednesday night, the Miami-based organisation said.

READ | US probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in wake of Hurricane Ida

Mindy was moving northeast at about 35km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 65km/h, the NHC said, and was expected to maintain that course in the coming days.

The centre of the storm will cross the Florida panhandle, the part of the state bordering Alabama and Georgia, on Wednesday night.

The NHC issued a tropical storm warning for that region's coastline, between the city of Mexico Beach and the Steinhatchee River.

Heavy rain is forecast for the panhandle, as well as southern Georgia and South Carolina, and is expected to last through Thursday morning, according to the NHC.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.