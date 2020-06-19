41m ago

add bookmark

Trudeau supports opposition head expelled from Parliament over racism row

  • Justin Trudeau supported an opposition party leader who’d been temporarily thrown out of Parliament for accusing another member of racism.
  • Jagmeet Singh clashed with Alain Therrien, who refusal to sign onto an NDP motion to recognise systemic racism in the RCMP.
  • Singh refused to apologise and was temporarily removed from the chamber.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday stood behind the leader of an opposition party who had been temporarily thrown out of Parliament for accusing another member of racism.

Head of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh, who is Sikh, is the first member of a minority to lead a federal political party in Canada.

On Wednesday, he clashed with a member of the separatist Bloc Quebecois party who refused to sign onto an NDP motion to recognise systemic racism in the federal police force.

"It is disappointing that the Bloc Quebecois continues to refuse to accept that systemic discrimination, systemic racism exists within our country, in every part of our country and in all our institutions," Trudeau said during his daily press conference. "Recognising systemic discrimination is the important first step towards being able to address it."

"There are conversations that have to happen if we want to move forward as a country," he said, claiming it was not his place to criticise a racial minority's expression of a "lived reality" of racism.

The Bloc Quebecois's Alain Therrien had refused to sign onto the NDP motion, and after a heated exchange, Singh accused Therrien of being racist.

Singh refused to apologise and was temporarily removed from the chamber.

Bloc Quebecois party head Yves-Francois Blanchet defended Therrien and demanded sanctions against Singh.

"I hope that the leader of the NDP will apologise sincerely, and if not, I hope the president of the House of Commons will be quite severe," he said.

"Because if the only penalty is not being allowed to be in the room for one day or to not be allowed to speak for one day, everybody will feel entitled to do the same."

The NPD is the fourth-biggest political party in the country with 24 seats out of the 338 in the House of Commons, while the Bloc Quebecois has 32.

The feud comes as Canadians have joined worldwide protests against systemic racism and police violence following the police killing of black American man George Floyd last month.

Related Links
Canada lays first ever terrorism charge against 'incel'
WATCH | Canada bans assault weapons after deadliest shooting
Senegal's leader defends LGBT record during Canada PM visit
Read more on:
justin trudeaucanada
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 433 votes
No
67% - 3806 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1469 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.40
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.16)
Gold
1730.68
(+0.48)
Silver
17.51
(+0.80)
Platinum
809.00
(+0.52)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1905.99
(+0.92)
All Share
54531.09
(+1.09)
Top 40
50096.65
(+1.02)
Financial 15
10719.30
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
75932.56
(+0.85)
Resource 10
49433.88
(+0.93)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

2h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo