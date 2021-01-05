17m ago

add bookmark

Trump, accused of defrauding niece out of millions in inheritance, wants case dismissed

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming he defrauded his niece out of an inheritance worth tens of millions of dollars, accusing her of embracing "conspiracy theories" in her quest to consume him with lawsuits after he leaves the White House.

The president's lawyers said Mary Trump gave up her claims in a 2001 settlement with family members over the estate of his father Fred Trump, who died in 1999.

They said Mary Trump offered no direct evidence that Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert Trump tried to "squeeze" her out of her inheritance, relying instead on a 2018 New York Times report on tax matters involving the family.

They said the lawsuit's "true purpose" was "to weaken the President's political influence during his post-presidency by preoccupying him with the defense of innumerable lawsuits."

Lawyers for Mary Trump did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

Mary Trump, 55, a psychologist, made some of her allegations in her best-selling tell-all: Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpmary trumpuscourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 14573 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12314 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4653 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(-2.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-2.49)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(-2.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(-3.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-2.49)
Gold
1950.31
(+0.47)
Silver
27.45
(+1.20)
Platinum
1107.50
(+3.20)
Brent Crude
50.63
(-1.37)
Palladium
2486.75
(+5.03)
All Share
60921.37
(+0.73)
Top 40
55976.32
(+0.97)
Financial 15
11630.83
(-1.91)
Industrial 25
79782.81
(+1.77)
Resource 10
61289.85
(+1.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo