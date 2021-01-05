Trump, accused of defrauding niece out of millions in inheritance, wants case dismissed

US President Donald Trump is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming he defrauded his niece out of an inheritance worth tens of millions of dollars, accusing her of embracing "conspiracy theories" in her quest to consume him with lawsuits after he leaves the White House.

The president's lawyers said Mary Trump gave up her claims in a 2001 settlement with family members over the estate of his father Fred Trump, who died in 1999.

They said Mary Trump offered no direct evidence that Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert Trump tried to "squeeze" her out of her inheritance, relying instead on a 2018 New York Times report on tax matters involving the family.

They said the lawsuit's "true purpose" was "to weaken the President's political influence during his post-presidency by preoccupying him with the defense of innumerable lawsuits."



Lawyers for Mary Trump did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

Mary Trump, 55, a psychologist, made some of her allegations in her best-selling tell-all: Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.