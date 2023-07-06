1h ago

Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

  • Former US president Donald Trump's aide, Walt Nautu, has pleaded not guilty to charged related to helping Trump hide secret documents taken from the White House. 
  • Prosecutors allege Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump's lawyers who were searching for classified material sought by the Justice Department.
  • Trump, pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts for allegedly retaining national security documents without authorization.

Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse on Thursday to charges he helped the former US president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

Attorney Stanley Woodward entered the plea on Nauta's behalf at an arraignment lasting a few minutes. Nauta's Florida-based lawyer, Sasha Dadan, was also present. Nauta and the lawyers went into a conference room afterwards without speaking to reporters.

Nauta smiled at reporters but said nothing on his arrival at the court before the hearing.

Nauta made his initial appearance alongside Trump on 13 June but was not arraigned for lack of a lawyer licensed to practice in Florida. His arraignment was postponed a second time in late June for the same reason.

READ | Trump heard discussing secret Iran document in audio: US media

Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts for allegedly retaining national security documents without authorization and obstructing justice.

Nauta, a former White House valet and now a Trump aide, faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

Prosecutors allege Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump's lawyers who were searching for classified material sought by the US Justice Department. He also is accused of lying to investigators during a voluntary interview.

Prosecutors have asked US District Judge Aileen Cannon to delay the trial until 11 December. She had set an initial trial date of 14 August.

Trump is the first US president past or present to face criminal charges in both federal and state courts.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, in charge of the prosecution, accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his New Jersey golf club.

In addition to the documents case, Trump is charged in New York with allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded not guilty also in that case.

Trump denies wrongdoing and says the investigations are part of a political plot against him.

Cannon has set a 14 July hearing over how classified information in the case will be handled. Legal experts have said the complexities surrounding the use of highly classified documents as evidence are likely to delay Trump's trial.


