58m ago

add bookmark

Trump aides still searching for more records - National Archives

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former President Donald Trump.
Former President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump's aides are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archive.
  • The National Archive said it retrieved 15 boxes of official material from Trump's Florida resort.
  • Former aides said the archives were packed up in a hurry during Trump's exit from the White House.

Donald Trump's aides are looking for more White House records after the National Archives said it retrieved 15 boxes of official materials from the former president's Florida resort, according to the agency.

"Former President Trump’s representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives," the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in a statement on Monday.

The hunt for additional documents and items raises questions about Trump's compliance with federal law requiring the preservation of all communications regarding official presidential duties.

The archives confirmed officials retrieved the boxes from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property - one year after they should have been transferred to the agency when Democratic President Joe Biden took office.

"The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people," U.S. Archivist David Ferriero said.

The statement followed reports by the Washington Post on the boxes found in Florida and the Trump administration's haphazard recordkeeping, including Trump's habit of tearing up official documents.

READ | Trump took Kim 'love letters,' govt records from White House according to a report

Representatives for Trump, a Republican, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Former aides to Trump told the Post and the New York Times the materials handed over to the archives were packed up hastily during the former president's exit.

Several presidential historians said the violations under Trump were unprecedented.

"It's a pretty shocking disregard for the Presidential Records Act," historian Lindsay Chervinsky told CNN on Tuesday.

"Presidential documents belong to all of us Americans, not some ex-President," historian Michael Beschloss tweeted on Monday. "Crucial now for all Americans to know exactly how many and what Presidential documents were illegally taken, hidden or destroyed."

Among the items retrieved in January were letters to Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump's predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama, according to the reports.

The U.S. House of Representatives is investigating Trump supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump sought to block congressional investigators from obtaining his records but the U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected his request.

Experts said it was unclear what, if any, repercussions could follow regarding the materials' improper handling.

"There has never been a prosecution under the Presidential Records Act because no president has ever flouted it to this extent," Chervinsky said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 548 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 230 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
42% - 563 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.81
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,827.02
+0.4%
Silver
23.17
+0.7%
Palladium
2,254.50
-0.7%
Platinum
1,034.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
92.69
-0.6%
Top 40
69,527
+0.5%
All Share
76,091
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,791
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,255
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,802
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo