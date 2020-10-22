1h ago

add bookmark

Trump and Biden to do battle in final debate

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Donald Trump squares off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday in what promises to be a bruising final debate.
  • The pair's last televised showdown spiraled into an ugly confrontation marred by interruptions and name calling, prompting organisers to introduce mic-muting.
  • Trump has stepped up his attacks on Biden, who national polls show leading the race, as he fights to hold on to the White House.

President Donald Trump squares off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday in what promises to be a bruising final debate with less than two weeks left in their turbulent fight for the White House.

The pair's last televised showdown spiraled into an ugly confrontation marred by interruptions and name calling, prompting organizers to introduce mic-muting this time to try to keep things civil.

The debate in the southern city of Nashville fires the starting gun on the final sprint to the 3 November election in a deeply polarised and tense United States fearful the results will set off court battles and more protests.

Trump has stepped up his attacks on Biden, who national polls show leading the race, as he fights to hold on to the White House after four tumultuous years.

To cut down on the interruptions that marked the last debate, during the two minutes the candidates have to respond to the moderator's questions only their mic will be live.

"I think the mute is very unfair and I think it's very bad," Trump said this week, branding debate moderator Kristen Welker a "radical Democrat."

Biden, 77, had no public events on his schedule on Wednesday for the third day in a row, as the 74-year-old Trump has been hitting multiple rallies per day.

Barack Obama was stumping for his former vice president on Wednesday, urging Democrats to not be lulled into complacency by Biden's lead in the polls.

He issued a stark reminder of 2016, when surveys showed Hillary Clinton as the clear favorite - only for her and her supporters to be shocked by a Trump victory on election day.

'Not this time' 

"We can't be complacent. I don't care about the polls," the former two-term president told a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, one of a handful of battleground states expected to decide the election.

"There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn't work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home. And got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election."

He told supporters that too much was at stake to have four more years of Trump leading the nation, seeking to contrast his successor - a real estate mogul and ex-reality TV star - with Biden.

"And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously."

The coronavirus has killed more than 220 000 people in the US and seriously wounded the world's largest economy, prompting fierce criticism of the president's handling of the crisis.

While Obama was in Pennsylvania, Trump visited North Carolina, another of the battleground states, as he seeks to recapture the enthusiasm of four years ago.

Trump's message has included telling Americans that the coronavirus outbreak is practically over and attacks on the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter, while his father was vice president.

A Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released on Wednesday gave Biden a 51-43 lead in Pennsylvania, which Trump won by a narrow margin in 2016.

Trump is trailing Biden in the national polls and another Quinnipiac poll spelled potential trouble for his reelection hopes.

The poll had the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates in a 47-47 dead heat in Texas, a state which Trump won by nine points four years ago and which hasn't voted for a Democrat since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

More than 40 million Americans have already voted, according to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida, nearly 30 percent of the total turnout in 2016.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Obama warns against complacency over Biden poll lead
After keeping low profile on campaign trail, Obama makes debut for Biden
Trump calls for investigation of Biden, heads to key battleground
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6596 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.30
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(+0.47)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1908.47
(-0.65)
Silver
24.65
(-1.13)
Platinum
873.00
(-1.11)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2358.70
(-0.48)
All Share
55029.55
(-0.57)
Top 40
50531.15
(-0.73)
Financial 15
10310.91
(+1.70)
Industrial 25
74240.19
(-0.45)
Resource 10
53468.80
(-1.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo