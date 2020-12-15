59m ago

add bookmark

Trump announces departure of Attorney General Bill Barr

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US Attorney General William Barr is leaving office.
  • Barr angered Donald Trump by not agreeing with claims of mass election fraud.
  • Officials claim Barr was not pushed to resign.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that Attorney General Bill Barr, who angered him by contradicting his claims of having been the victim of mass fraud in the US election, is leaving office.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump, who is set to step down after losing the 3 November election, tweeted.

"Our relationship has been a very good one.... Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."

READ | 'See you in four years': Trump hints at running for US presidency in 2024

A senior White House official said: "Barr resigned on his own accord. He wasn't pushed out or forced to resign. It was a very amicable meeting."

Barr, Trump's second attorney general, was heavily criticised by Democrats for what they said was his unethical behaviour to shield Trump during a probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into the president's Russia connections.

"Good riddance to the worst most corrupt despicable Attorney General in US history," House Democrat Bill Pascrell tweeted.

Justice Department investigation

However, Barr angered Trump around the time of the presidential election for failing, in the eyes of the president, to use the Justice Department to help his campaign or to back up Trump's claims of fraud.

Trump had long hoped that a Justice Department investigation into the allegedly political roots of the Russia probe would help him damage his Democratic opponent Joe Biden before Election Day.

When Barr made clear that nothing of the sort was forthcoming, Trump fumed publicly that he would be "very disappointed".

He became angry with Barr again after the election, which Trump has sought to overturn, claiming without evidence that Biden only won because of fraud.

Barr told The Associated Press that "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election" - an assessment that put a gaping hole in Trump's still ongoing disinformation campaign.

Trump has also fumed over the revelation that the Justice Department decided not to make public in the run-up to the election an investigation it is conducting into the business dealings of Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Again, Trump had been hoping for Barr to supply damaging news to help him win a second term.

Trump announced that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, "an outstanding person", will take over Barr's job in an acting capacity.

Trump, who is set to leave office on 20 January, already fired an attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in 2018.

In that case, Sessions had angered Trump by recusing himself in the Russia investigation, leading to the appointment of Mueller.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpbill barrusus elections 2020
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5495 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5012 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2043 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.05
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.25)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.14)
Gold
1835.53
(+0.47)
Silver
24.02
(+0.86)
Platinum
1007.00
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2297.28
(+0.84)
All Share
59508.80
(+0.16)
Top 40
54520.69
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11920.44
(+1.44)
Industrial 25
79467.29
(-0.24)
Resource 10
56701.94
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo