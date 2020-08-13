11m ago

UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with Israel

Crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
Crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
liewig christian/Corbis via Getty Images

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said on Twitter on Thursday that an agreement had been reached that would halt further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.

"During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship," he said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, AFP reports.

The normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel is a "HUGE breakthrough" Trump tweeted, calling it a "Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends."

Speaking to reporters later, Trump suggested more diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Muslim neighbors in the region were expected.

"Things are happening that I can't talk talk about," he said.

