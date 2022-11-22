45m ago

add bookmark

Trump asks court to unseal search warrant affidavit in documents probe

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US president Donald Trump.
Former US president Donald Trump.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked a federal court in Florida to provide him and his lawyers with a complete version of the affidavit that federal investigators used to obtain a search warrant for his Florida property in August.

Prosecutors are conducting a criminal probe into the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after his presidency ended.

The request to unseal the search warrant affidavit was made to US District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida.

A redacted version of the affidavit was made public in August after media organizations sought its release, with sections blacked out that prosecutors said should remain secret.

The Justice Department said the redactions included information from "a broad range of civilian witnesses" as well as investigative techniques that, if disclosed, could reveal how to obstruct the probe.

Trump's lawyers told the court on Tuesday that he must be able to review the full affidavit "and determine whether the Fourth Amendment was respected, intentionally subverted, or recklessly violated by a DOJ bent on getting its nose under the Mar-a-Lago tent."

The Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution involves unreasonable search and seizure. Trump, a Republican, has accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Joe Biden of conducting a political witch hunt.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to preside over criminal probes involving the former president after Trump announced he would run for president again.

A federal appeals court later on Tuesday will hear arguments on whether an outside arbiter appointed by Cannon should be allowed to continue a review of documents seized in the search and determine whether any of the records should be kept from criminal investigators.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 1374 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 632 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 2175 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.77
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,738.56
0.0%
Silver
21.07
+1.1%
Palladium
1,861.34
-0.1%
Platinum
992.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
87.45
-0.2%
Top 40
65,854
+0.4%
All Share
72,242
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,761
+1.7%
Industrial 25
86,390
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,324
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo