30m ago

add bookmark

Trump asks Putin to help dish dirt on Hunter Biden

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reveal any compromising information he might have on US President Joe Biden's son.
  • Trump has long claimed, without providing evidence, that the younger Biden received the funds from the wife of the late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, in a bid to curry favor with Joe Biden.
  • Trump was impeached in 2019 for trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up what he alleged was compromising information on Biden's son.

    Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine last month, to reveal any compromising information he might have on US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

    The former Republican president returned to accusations he had repeated many times during his unsuccessful campaign against Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

    In an interview excerpt broadcast on Tuesday by Real America's Voice "Just the News" show, Trump claimed that the wife of the mayor of Moscow gave $3.5 million to Hunter Biden.

    "That's a lot of money," he said. "She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it."

    "I think we should know that answer," he added.

    Trump has long claimed, without providing evidence, that the younger Biden received the funds from Elena Baturina, wife of the late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, in a bid to curry favour with Joe Biden.

    Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 for trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up what he alleged was compromising information on Biden's son, who had once worked for a Ukrainian energy company.

    In his election campaign for the 2016 that he won, Trump publicly called on Moscow to find missing emails from his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

    "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30 000 emails that are missing, I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press," Trump said in a July 2016 news conference.

    Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, with Ukrainian citizens paying a disproportionate price in attacks that are being investigated as war crimes.

    Joe Biden has led the Western response of unprecedented sanctions and funneling weapons and aid to Kyiv, which has mounted an unexpectedly fierce resistance.

    Biden himself has branded Putin a war criminal and stated recently that he "cannot remain in power" after his actions in Ukraine.


    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    joe bidenhunter bidendonald trumprussiaukraineus
    Lottery
    R125k for four Daily Lotto players!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes - it's about time!
    72% - 1541 votes
    No - I'm still worried about the side effects
    28% - 606 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

    26 Mar

    PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

    21 Mar

    PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    14.51
    +0.2%
    Rand - Pound
    19.08
    -0.3%
    Rand - Euro
    16.15
    -0.2%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    10.92
    -0.0%
    Rand - Yen
    0.12
    -0.6%
    Gold
    1,921.23
    +0.1%
    Silver
    24.77
    -0.1%
    Palladium
    2,190.91
    +1.4%
    Platinum
    986.49
    -0.1%
    Brent Crude
    110.23
    -2.0%
    Top 40
    67,887
    -0.0%
    All Share
    74,737
    -0.1%
    Resource 10
    79,287
    +2.2%
    Industrial 25
    82,149
    -1.1%
    Financial 15
    17,560
    -1.2%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

    29 Mar

    Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
    WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

    07 Mar

    WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
    FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

    07 Mar

    FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact us
    Iab Logo