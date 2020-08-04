50m ago

add bookmark

Trump avoids praising deceased civil rights hero John Lewis

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Civil right activist John Lewis who died on 17 July was praised for his fight for equality.
  • US President Donald Trump said there were many others who also devoted energy to civil rights.
  • Lewis boycotted Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

US President Donald Trump said he doesn't know how history will remember civil rights activist John Lewis, but that "he chose not to come to my inauguration," in an interview with US media.

A longtime Democratic congressman, Lewis died on 17 July, then received rare honors in Washington and was praised by key figures of both major parties for his life-long fight for equality.

"How do you think history will remember John Lewis?" Jonathan Swan of the Axios media outlet asked Trump in the interview aired on Monday.

"I don't know, I really don't know," the president answered.

"I don't know John Lewis, he chose not to come to my inauguration."

Lewis clashed with Trump on multiple occasions - as well as boycotting his swearing-in ceremony, Lewis cited Russian interference in the 2016 election to question his legitimacy and warned US democracy was under threat.

In the interview, which was recorded last week, Swan rephrased the question: "Do you find him impressive?"

"I can't say one way or the other. I find a lot of people impressive, I find a lot of people not impressive."

"He didn't come to my inauguration, he didn't come to my State of the Union speeches - and that's ok, that's his right."

His comments come after the death of George Floyd triggered nationwide protests and a national debate on race, which has received added impetus in the run-up to November's presidential election.

Trump said in the interview that "no one has done more for black Americans than I have."

Swan asked again: "Taking your relationship with him out of it, do you find his story impressive, what he's done for this country?

"He was a person that devoted a lot of energy and a lot of heart to civil rights, but there were many others also," Trump said.

Related Links
John Lewis, congressman and US civil rights pioneer, dies at 80
Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend
'Full of just bald-faced lies' - Biden calls out Trump for stirring fears about mail-in voting
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
One lucky Daily Lotto player bags R362k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
35% - 1402 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
24% - 958 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
40% - 1603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.20
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.49
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.24
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
1994.82
(+1.04)
Silver
25.40
(+4.81)
Platinum
930.99
(+1.44)
Brent Crude
43.86
(+1.45)
Palladium
2108.11
(+1.27)
All Share
56248.93
(+0.75)
Top 40
51951.34
(+0.74)
Financial 15
9878.55
(+0.75)
Industrial 25
74943.49
(+0.27)
Resource 10
57327.85
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo