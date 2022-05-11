1h ago

add bookmark

Trump-backed candidates lose in Nebraska, win in West Virginia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • It was a mixed result for Donald Trump-backed candidates in Republican primary elections.
  • Charles Herbster lost in Nebraska.
  • But Alex Mooney won in West Virginia.

Donald Trump's favoured candidate fell short in Nebraska's Republican primary election for governor on Tuesday, but the former president's pick prevailed in a congressional primary contest in West Virginia.

Tuesday's elections delivered a split result for Trump, who has endorsed more than 150 candidates as he tries to shape his Republican Party ahead of a possible 2024 presidential run.

READ | Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022?

In Nebraska, his choice for governor, Charles Herbster, lost to rival Jim Pillen, according to Edison Research, even though Trump had hosted a rally for him a little more than a week earlier.

But in West Virginia, voters opted for Representative Alex Mooney, a candidate who has backed Trump's false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Tuesday's elections are part of a series of nominating contests that will set the stage for 8 November elections in which Republicans are favoured to win control of at least one chamber of Congress, which would give them the power to bring Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.

Former president Donald Trump listens as Nebraska
Former president Donald Trump listens as Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks during a rally at the I-80 Speedway.

Trump's influence will be put to the test in high-profile Senate contests later this month in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Biden's infrastructure law

The Nebraska contest had been dominated in recent weeks by accusations that Herbster, an agriculture executive, had sexually harassed several women, which he has denied.


Edison Research projected that Pillen, a hog farmer and university board member, would defeat Herbster and win the nomination. Pillen was endorsed by the current governor, Pete Ricketts.

In West Virginia, Mooney, Trump's preferred candidate, defeated rival David McKinley, who was backed by the state's governor, Jim Justice.

McKinley had campaigned on his support for Biden's infrastructure law, which will send billions of dollars to the state for roads, bridges and other projects. 


Both are incumbents in a state that has lost a seat due to a shrinking population.

"I am honoured the voters of West Virginia’s new 2nd congressional district have chosen me to carry the conservative banner as we begin the sprint to November," Mooney said on Twitter. 

Mooney added:

Tonight is a monumental night for West Virginians & I look forward to being their trusted conservative voice in Congress.

Also in Nebraska, Representative Don Bacon was on track to win the Republican primary after Edison Research predicted he would hold off challenger Steve Kuehl. 

Trump had urged voters to reject Bacon due to his criticism of Trump's role in the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Bacon will face a competitive November election in the Omaha-based district against Democrat Tony Vargas, who was projected by Edison Research to win his party's primary.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10570 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4624 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,850.86
+0.7%
Silver
21.80
+2.5%
Palladium
2,061.00
-0.4%
Platinum
991.72
+2.4%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,468
+1.8%
All Share
68,093
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,443
+1.3%
Industrial 25
76,400
+2.7%
Financial 15
15,514
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo