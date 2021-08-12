27m ago

add bookmark

Trump blames Biden for 'unacceptable' Taliban surge in Afghanistan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump said the US pull out would have been a "much different and much more successful withdrawal" if he were still president.
  • The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has been set for 31 August.
  • Trump did not did not provide any details of what he would have done to halt the advances of the insurgents.

Former president Donald Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden on Thursday for putting no conditions on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and said that a violent Taliban surge in the war-torn country was "not acceptable."

Trump said the US pull out, which Biden has set for 31 August and which is already all but complete, would have been "a much different and much more successful withdrawal" if he were still president.

It was under Trump that the US brokered a deal with the Taliban in Doha in 2020 that would have seen the US withdraw all its troops by May 2021 in exchange for various security guarantees from the militants.

ALSO READ | Six countries urge EU to continue Afghan deportations

When Biden took power earlier this year, he pushed back the deadline for the withdrawal and set no conditions for it.

"If I were now president, the world would find that our withdrawal from Afghanistan would be a conditions-based withdrawal," Trump claimed in a statement.

He said:

I personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they are doing now would not have been acceptable.

"It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone," he said.

Trump, who despite his election loss remains the biggest single force in the opposition Republican party, did not provide any details of what he would have done to halt the advances of the insurgents.

Authorities in Kabul have now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan and are left holding a scattered archipelago of contested cities also dangerously at risk.

Some US officials fear the Taliban could take over Kabul within three months of the 31 August deadline.

The United States signed the agreement with the Taliban in Doha on 29 February, 2020, committing to a pull out of US and NATO troops by 1 May, 2021 in exchange for security guarantees.

ALSO READ | Taliban seize two more Afghan provincial capitals in northern blitz

They included a promise by the militants to hold peace talks with the government in Kabul, to not attack the US or its interests, and to not support groups like Al-Qaeda in attacking the United States.

In the wake of the agreement the Trump administration sharply cut the number of US forces inside Afghanistan and remained committed to the 1 May deadline, even as the Taliban accelerated its offensive against government security forces following the Doha deal.

Trump's troop reductions continued after he lost the November election to leave the number at 2 500, along with some 16 000 civilian contractors, still in Afghanistan when Biden took office on20 January.

Biden paused further withdrawal for a review of policy, and in April announced that the pull out would go ahead, pushing the deadline back initially to 11 September, 2021, before moving it up again to 31 August.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpafghanistanus
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
30% - 1514 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 215 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
28% - 1416 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 344 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
31% - 1546 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.78
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,751.66
0.0%
Silver
23.24
-1.3%
Palladium
2,636.50
-0.2%
Platinum
1,024.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
71.44
+1.2%
Top 40
63,277
-0.3%
All Share
69,402
-0.3%
Resource 10
69,676
-0.9%
Industrial 25
88,971
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,451
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

13h ago

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo