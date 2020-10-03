Trump breathing well, not receiving extra oxygen for Covid-19 treatment in hospital - medic

US President Donald Trump has been breathing well on his own and is not receiving supplementary oxygen in his hospital treatment for Covid-19, his medical team said on Saturday.

"We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, liver function. All of those are normal," said his phycisian, Sean Conley.

"And the president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around the White House medical unit upstairs."

Conley said Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, Reuters reported.

Trump woke on Saturday from his first night in the hospital as a Covid-19 patient and said he was doing well, as key Republican allies announced their own positive tests a month before the US election.

"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. Love!!!" Trump said in his first tweet from the hospital late Friday.

He had walked out of the White House under his own power - and wearing a mask, which is rare for the world's most prominent pandemic skeptic - to be taken to the hospital.

In an 18-second video recorded inside the White House and released on Twitter, Trump broke his silence, saying he was being hospitalized but "I think I'm doing very well."

"We're going to make sure that things work out," he said, adding that First Lady Melania Trump -- who also contracted the virus -- was "doing very well."