1h ago

add bookmark

Trump breathing well, not receiving extra oxygen for Covid-19 treatment in hospital - medic

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Donald Trump is said to be well and breathing on his own.
President Donald Trump is said to be well and breathing on his own.
Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty

US President Donald Trump has been breathing well on his own and is not receiving supplementary oxygen in his hospital treatment for Covid-19, his medical team said on Saturday.

"We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, liver function. All of those are normal," said his phycisian, Sean Conley.

"And the president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around the White House medical unit upstairs."

Conley said Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, Reuters reported.

Trump woke on Saturday from his first night in the hospital as a Covid-19 patient and said he was doing well, as key Republican allies announced their own positive tests a month before the US election.

"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. Love!!!" Trump said in his first tweet from the hospital late Friday.

He had walked out of the White House under his own power - and wearing a mask, which is rare for the world's most prominent pandemic skeptic - to be taken to the hospital.

In an 18-second video recorded inside the White House and released on Twitter, Trump broke his silence, saying he was being hospitalized but "I think I'm doing very well."

"We're going to make sure that things work out," he said, adding that First Lady Melania Trump -- who also contracted the virus -- was "doing very well."

Related Links
Biden, once mocked by Trump, now the only man on campaign trail
John Matisonn | Trump's team grapples with campaign schedule after president quarantined
Hope Hicks, the White House counsellor who lets 'Trump be Trump'
Read more on:
donald trumpcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 935 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1476 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo