53m ago

add bookmark

Trump campaign axes conspiracy-mongering member of legal team

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A member of Trump's legal team, Sidney Powell, has been dropped, according to a statement issued by Rudy Giuliani.
  • Powell was widely mocked for making baseless allegations and spouting conspiracy theories about the recent election.
  • Despite claims to the contrary by Trump's campaign, Joe Biden is set to win the popular vote by a landslide, as well as the Electoral College vote.

Washington – Donald Trump's campaign announced on Sunday it was no longer working with a member of the president's legal team who was widely mocked for alleging baseless conspiracy theories related to the 3 November election.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team," the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

"She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity."

Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference
Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on 19 November 2020.

Trump had tweeted on 14 November that Powell would be a member of his legal team, alongside Giuliani and campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis.

The team has sought to overturn election results in several states, including key battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Michigan, all of which voted for Democratic president-elect Joe Biden.

Giuliani's announcement about Powell comes just days after an extraordinary 90-minute press conference at the Republican National Committee in Washington, during which legal team members argued – without evidence – that a broad "national conspiracy" to deny Trump re-election was under way.

Scathing judgment

Powell notably claimed that Trump had beaten Biden in a landslide, despite the fact that Biden won 306 Electoral College votes – 36 more than needed to win the White House – to Trump's 232.

Biden is set to win the popular vote by more than six million votes.

Powell also claimed during the press conference that Cuba, Venezuela and other "Communist" nations may have been linked to a hacking of the election that took millions of votes from Trump.

Prior to working with Trump's legal team, Powell had defended the president's former aide Michael Flynn, who is accused of lying about his Russia contacts during the 2016 presidential election.

Powell's dismissal comes the day after a Pennsylvania judge threw out Trump's claims in the state in a scathing judgment.

Judge Matthew Brann wrote that the president's team had presented "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations" in their complaints about mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US judge calls Trump claim challenging Biden win in Pennsylvania 'Frankenstein's Monster'
After Pennsylvania court defeat, Donald Trump faces new pressure to concede election
US elections: Biden confirmed as winner of Georgia after recount
Read more on:
donald trumpusus politicsus elections 2020
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 790 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1520 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8169 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.31
(+0.72)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
18.18
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(+0.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.69)
Gold
1874.72
(+0.17)
Silver
24.24
(+0.31)
Platinum
945.69
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2330.57
(+0.77)
All Share
57043.28
(+0.76)
Top 40
52351.78
(+0.84)
Financial 15
11281.28
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
79652.35
(+1.15)
Resource 10
51798.77
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo