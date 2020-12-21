35m ago

add bookmark

Trump campaign will again ask US High Court to upend election results

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the US Supreme Court to overturn results from the 3 November election.
  • Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the High Court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court.
  • Giuliani said the filing sought all "appropriate remedies," including an order allowing Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled legislature to award the state's 20 electoral votes to Trump.

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the US Supreme Court to overturn results from the 3 November election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the High Court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots.

“The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

Giuliani said the filing sought all "appropriate remedies," including an order allowing Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled legislature to award the state's 20 electoral votes to Trump. Biden won the state by more than 80 000 votes.

The petition is "frivolous" and is not going to stop Biden from becoming president on 20 January, said Joshua Douglas, an election law professor at the University of Kentucky.

"The Court will shut it down quickly," Douglas said.

The Supreme Court on 11 December rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, including Pennsylvania, that went for Biden.

Several senior Republican US senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged Democrat Biden as the country’s president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory, and have rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress.

A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Biden won 306 of those votes to Trump's 232 and defeated the Republican president by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote.

Congress will count the electoral votes on 6 January and Biden will take office on 20 January.

Trump has made unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud and has tried but failed to overturn Biden’s victory, challenging the outcome in court in multiple states, while pressing state officials, lawmakers and governors to throw the results out and simply declare Trump the winner.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8380 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7498 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2947 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.77
(-0.35)
ZAR/GBP
19.60
(+0.60)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.12
(+0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.28)
Gold
1896.37
(+0.73)
Silver
26.78
(+3.71)
Platinum
1037.00
(+0.87)
Brent Crude
51.93
(0.00)
Palladium
2340.50
(-0.21)
All Share
59203.67
(-0.98)
Top 40
54230.52
(-0.84)
Financial 15
11937.69
(-3.96)
Industrial 25
77945.04
(-0.28)
Resource 10
57180.32
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo