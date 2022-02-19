53m ago

add bookmark

Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former American president Donald Trump. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Former American president Donald Trump. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump is facing several lawsuits for the violence perpetrated by his supporters during the 6 January 2021 US Capitol Hill Siege protests.
  • A judge said Trump's speech to thousands of supporters gathered in Washington before the assault could "reasonably" be perceived as a "call for collective action."
  • The former president is the subject of three lawsuits accusing him of responsibility in the Capitol riot.

Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, a judge decided Friday, ruling that the Republican does not enjoy presidential immunity in this case.

The former president is the target of several lawsuits by elected officials and police who accuse him of being directly responsible for the violence perpetrated by his supports when they stormed the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

A judge in Washington, DC, ruled that these complaints were admissible on the grounds that Trump's actions that day were "unofficial acts" that "entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term," which the judge said does not fall within the scope of presidential immunity.

"To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step," judge Amit Mehta wrote in findings that ran to 112 pages. "The court well understands the gravity of its decision."

The judge also said Trump's speech to thousands of supporters gathered in Washington before the assault could "reasonably" be perceived as a "call for collective action."

ALSO READ | Trump NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Shortly after Trump addressed his supporters, a crowd waving "TRUMP 2020" flags marched down the Mall to the seat of the US Congress, with hundreds forcing their way into the Capitol building.

At the same time, Trump took to Twitter to criticize his vice president Mike Pence for not blocking certification of Joe Biden's election victory, an act the judge said constituted "tacit agreement" with those who stormed the Capitol.

The former president is the subject of three lawsuits accusing him of responsibility in the Capitol riot.

His role on that day is also being examined by a House of Representatives select committee, which has in its possession hundreds of pages of documents, text messages and testimonies, some of which the head of the probe said Trump had sought to keep hidden.

The billionaire former president has slammed the investigation as a "witch hunt". 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscapitol hill siege
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
14% - 361 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
24% - 644 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 1629 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,897.89
0.0%
Silver
23.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,348.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,070.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo