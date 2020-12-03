1h ago

add bookmark

Trump declines to say if he still has confidence in Attorney General Barr

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US Attorney General William Barr this week said there was no sign of major fraud in the presidential election.
  • Barr said the department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
  • President Donald Trump said the department hasn't looked very hard.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in US Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election.

Barr told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday the department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. But Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Barr had not searched for any evidence.

"Well he hasn't done anything. So, he hasn't looked," Trump said in the Oval Office. "They haven't looked very hard, which is a disappointment to be honest with you, because it's massive fraud."

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden but has refused to concede and is fighting to overturn the results in court. Trump's legal team has accused Barr of failing to conduct a proper inquiry or audit voting machines, a task that does not fall to the Justice Department during an election.

Barr told the AP there had been confusion over the department's role in US elections, and that civil lawsuits like those being pursued by Trump's campaign were the appropriate legal venue.

Asked if he still had confidence in Barr, Trump said:

Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil, he thought it was civil. This is not civil, this is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the president's remarks.

A source familiar with the internal dynamics at the White House said Trump has been irked at Barr and talked about whether to replace him. The president's term ends in January.

Democratic President-elect Biden beat Trump by a wide margin in the state-by-state Electoral College, which determines the winner of US presidential elections, taking 306 to 232 electoral votes as well as winning 6.8 million of the national popular vote compared to Trump.

Despite that, Trump has continued to say without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud, claims that have been repeatedly rejected by state and federal officials.

Barr has long been a staunch Trump ally, winning scorn from Democrats and many of the department's own career prosecutors who have accused him of putting Trump's personal interests ahead of the country's interests.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US elections: Biden confirmed as winner of Georgia after recount
US elections: Trump in desperate bid to overturn electoral defeat in Michigan
US elections: Georgia recount could shore up Biden victory as Trump drops Michigan vote lawsuit
Read more on:
donald trumpus elections 2020
Lottery
5 bag R81k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 365 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 642 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1721 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(+0.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(+0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.03)
Gold
1840.60
(+0.64)
Silver
24.12
(+0.49)
Platinum
1032.00
(+2.58)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2310.00
(-3.44)
All Share
58947.48
(+1.14)
Top 40
54171.85
(+1.29)
Financial 15
11399.33
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
79681.43
(+0.78)
Resource 10
56621.26
(+2.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo