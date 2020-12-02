02 Dec

add bookmark

Trump escapes punishment for using 'misleading tactics' during elections campaign

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A federal judge in Michigan has declined to reprimand President Donald Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, US District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign.

"While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign on 19 November said it was voluntarily dropping a lawsuit contesting Michigan’s election results because election officials in Wayne County "met and declined to certify the results of the presidential election."

In fact, Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers on 17 November refused at first to certify the results, but then reversed themselves after a public outcry.

Detroit’s lawyers said on 19 November that the campaign included “impertinent and false language” in the filing. They did not request a monetary penalty, but said Neff had “the authority to strike materials from the record as a sanction.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscourtsus elections 2020
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 341 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 604 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.43)
Gold
1840.98
(+0.62)
Silver
24.14
(+0.60)
Platinum
1022.00
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2403.01
(+0.95)
All Share
58651.74
(+0.63)
Top 40
53880.09
(+0.74)
Financial 15
11298.12
(-0.08)
Industrial 25
79578.40
(+0.65)
Resource 10
56074.40
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo