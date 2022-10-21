21 Oct

add bookmark

Trump ex-adviser Bannon sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steve Bannon speaks to the press on his way out of federal court in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2021.
Steve Bannon speaks to the press on his way out of federal court in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2021.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Steve Bannon was sentenced for refusing to cooperate with a committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.
  • Bannon was convicted by a jury in July on two counts of contempt.
  • He failed to provide Congress with documents or testimony.

Steve Bannon, a prominent figure on the American right who served as a senior strategist for former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating last year's US Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob.

US District Judge Carl Nichols during a sentencing hearing also ordered Bannon to pay a fine of $6 500. Bannon was convicted by a jury in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony. Each of the two counts was punishable by a minimum of one month and a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100 000.

Prosecutors on Monday had asked the judge to sentence Bannon to six months in prison, while Bannon's attorneys had sought probation.

Prosecutor J.P. Cooney said at Friday's hearing that Bannon chose to "thumb his nose at Congress." He "is not above the law, and that's what makes this case important," Cooney said.

A jury of eight men and four women convicted Bannon for refusing to testify or provide documents subpoenaed by the House of Representatives select committee probing the 6 January 2021, Capitol attack and efforts by Trump's allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.

READ | Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character'

Bannon, 68, was a key adviser to the Republican Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist during 2017 before a falling out between them that was later patched up. Bannon helped articulate the "America First" right-wing populism and stout opposition to immigration that helped define Trump's presidency. Bannon has played an instrumental role in right-wing media and has promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and attacked police with batons, sledgehammers, flag poles, Taser devices, chemical irritants, metal pipes, rocks, metal guard rails and other weapons in a failed effort to block congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Bannon declined to address the judge prior to sentencing on Friday.

His attorney David Schoen, in a lengthy diatribe, said Bannon relied on the advice of his lawyers not to comply with a congressional subpoena after Trump invoked executive privilege, a legal doctrine that shields some White House communications from disclosure.

Schoen said:

A more egregious contempt of Congress would have been to say 'Screw you Congress, take your subpoena and shove it!'

According to the 6 January committee, Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice on the day before the attack, attended a planning meeting at a Washington hotel and said on his right-wing podcast that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

In his trial, prosecutors called only two witnesses while Bannon's defense team called none. Bannon opted not to testify. Bannon's lawyers have said they will appeal his conviction.

Bannon's defense was hamstrung by rulings by Nichols that barred him from asserting that he relied on executive privilege claims and arguing that he relied on advice from his attorney.


The committee's leaders have called Bannon's conviction a victory for the rule of law. Bannon had sought to portray the criminal charges as politically motivated, lashing out at Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, while saying, "They took on the wrong guy his time."

The Democratic-led committee has sought testimony from dozens of people in Trump's orbit. In addition to Bannon, prosecutors have charged former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the same committee, with a 17 November trial date set. Navarro has pleaded not guilty.

Friday's sentencing does not end Bannon's legal troubles. He was indicted in New York state in September on charges of money laundering and conspiracy, with prosecutors accusing him of deceiving donors giving money to help build Trump's promised wall along the US-Mexico border. Bannon, who pleaded not guilty, could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on those charges. Trump pardoned Bannon last year on similar federal charges.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steve bannoncapitol attack
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3804 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12065 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
41% - 17601 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
21% - 9086 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,657.90
0.0%
Silver
19.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo