25m ago

add bookmark

Trump expected to return Cuba to US list of state sponsors of terrorism -source

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompoe is expected to announce that Cuba will be placed on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
  • The US is expected to site Cuba's refusal to extradite fugitives.
  • The move will further undo Obama's initiatives. 

The Trump administration plans to return Cuba to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to improve relations with Havana.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who could announce Cuba's designation as soon as Monday, is expected to tie the decision to Cuba's long-time harboring of US fugitives as well as Colombian rebel leaders, the source said. He may also cite Communist-ruled Cuba's support for Venezuelan socialist President Nicolas Maduro, the source said.

Returning Cuba to the list is a further rollback of the détente that former President Barack Obama orchestrated between the old Cold War foes. Obama's decision to formally remove Cuba from the terrorism list in 2015 was an important step toward restoring diplomatic ties that year.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, has clamped down on Cuba since coming to power in 2017, tightening restrictions on US travel and remittances to Cuba and imposing sanctions on shipments of Venezuelan oil to the island.

The administration also made it harder for Cubans to visit family in Florida by reducing its Havana embassy to skeletal staffing and shutting down the consular section in the wake of mysterious illnesses among its diplomats.

President-elect Joe Biden, who was Obama's vice president, said during the 2020 election campaign that he would promptly reverse policies on Cuba enacted by Trump that “have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights.”

But the Trump administration's decision could make it more difficult for Biden to resume rapprochement with Cuba when he takes office on 20 January. Syria, Iran and North Korea are other countries on the list.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Tight security, including the National Guard at the US Capitol
US ambassador to SA Lana Marks recovering at home after contracting Covid-19
Washington mayor asks for increased security around Biden's inauguration
Read more on:
donald trumpcubaus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
46% - 2417 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
49% - 2593 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.51
(-1.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-1.45)
ZAR/EUR
18.87
(-1.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(-1.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.31)
Gold
1846.68
(+0.18)
Silver
25.01
(+0.38)
Platinum
1034.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
56.26
(0.00)
Palladium
2363.99
(+1.08)
All Share
63759.93
(+0.38)
Top 40
58717.77
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12092.21
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
83021.42
(+1.79)
Resource 10
65071.39
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo