Trump experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, says White House official - reports

President Donald Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms" of Covid-19 after revealing that he and his wife had tested positive, a White House official said on Friday according to the Associated Press and the New York Times.

Two people familiar with his condition told the Times they were coldlike symptoms.

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday wished Trump a swift recovery after the US president and his wife Melania caught Covid-19, according to AFP.

In a tweet, Tedros wished the couple "a full and speedy recovery" as he echoed well wishes from around the world.

Trump went into quarantine on Friday after being tested positive.

He has underplayed the pandemic for months, eschewing masks, criticising others who wear them and holding large rallies with unmasked supporters against the advice of public health professionals.

While facing sharp criticism for his response to an outbreak that has killed more than 200 000 people in the United States alone, the president has touted his management of the crisis.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications, AP reported. He also meets the technical threshold for obesity, which some studies suggest is also a comorbidity, Business Insider reported.

In a note released to the media, Trump's doctor, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump and his wife "are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence".

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions," Conley wrote.